Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas' Samba Sneaker Just Got Messi

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Finally, Lionel Messi's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration is here. Although it's not the pair we were expecting, a Messi Samba is, well, a Messi Samba. In other words, fans will take them either way.

After appearing in 2023, Messi's Samba officially launched in blue and white, nodding to the Argentina national football team's colors.

On Messi's Samba, we see a bright blue Three-Stripes top a buttery white leather foundation marked with plenty of Messi-ness.

The Argentine footballer's logo lands on the heel and tongue, while a gilded "Messi" replaces the Samba's name near adidas' unmistakable Three-Stripes. At the same time, metallic gold strikes the heel, referencing Messi's iconic win in Qatar.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Messi's Samba sneaker also offers up some royal blue moments (the tongue, lining, and shoelaces), sort of like reminding us of number 10's status. He's football royalty, of course.

Messi's Samba collaboration maintains some Samba signatures, such as the general slim shape, suede T-toe, and gum sole, except Messi's gum base is icy white.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

A tad more interesting than the previous pairs, Messi's blue and white Sambas are still pretty straightforward, which isn't surprising considering Messi's general sneaker rotation consists of super simple sneakers.

Regardless, for the fans wondering, Messi's adidas Samba sneaker is now up for grabs on adidas' website for a smooth $100, the same price as a regular, non-collaborative Samba.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's interesting, really, as sneaker prices oftentimes go up for collaborations depending on the materials or even the name attached to the team-up. But here's Messi dishing out $100 collaborative Samba sneakers.

They don't call him the G.O.A.T. for nothing.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Bold
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Supernova Cushion 7
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
HIGHArt Campus
adidas Originals x Highsn
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • adidas Freestyle Predator.
    adidas Has Samba-Fied Its Predator
    • Sneakers
  • lionel messi adidas samba
    Lionel Messi's Dropping a Shockingly Simple Samba Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Studio Hagel's embroidered "Napkin" adidas Samba sneaker in cream and red
    adidas Considers These Embroidered Sambas a Work of Art
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in white and black leather with a gum sole
    JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Adsum & adidas are reviving the Samba Millennium sneaker for a November collab, a more robust & underrated shoe compared to the Samba.
    adidas' Most Underrated Sneaker Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • lionel messi adidas samba
    adidas' Samba Sneaker Just Got Messi
    • Sneakers
  • Carne Bollente ss24
    One Kiss Is All It Takes for Carne Bollente
    • Style
  • wsr main feb week 4
    From ASICS to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • hiking boots
    Take a Hike: 11 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • HOKA Elite Terrain System Clifton L Suede
    HOKA’s New Sneaker Isn’t Like Other HOKAs
    • Sneakers
  • Cécred Beyonce Hair Caire Brand
    Beyoncé Hard Launches Hair Care Line
    • Beauty

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024