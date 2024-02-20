adidas' Samba Sneaker Just Got Messi

Finally, Lionel Messi's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration is here. Although it's not the pair we were expecting, a Messi Samba is, well, a Messi Samba. In other words, fans will take them either way.

After appearing in 2023, Messi's Samba officially launched in blue and white, nodding to the Argentina national football team's colors.

On Messi's Samba, we see a bright blue Three-Stripes top a buttery white leather foundation marked with plenty of Messi-ness.

The Argentine footballer's logo lands on the heel and tongue, while a gilded "Messi" replaces the Samba's name near adidas' unmistakable Three-Stripes. At the same time, metallic gold strikes the heel, referencing Messi's iconic win in Qatar.

Messi's Samba sneaker also offers up some royal blue moments (the tongue, lining, and shoelaces), sort of like reminding us of number 10's status. He's football royalty, of course.

Messi's Samba collaboration maintains some Samba signatures, such as the general slim shape, suede T-toe, and gum sole, except Messi's gum base is icy white.

A tad more interesting than the previous pairs, Messi's blue and white Sambas are still pretty straightforward, which isn't surprising considering Messi's general sneaker rotation consists of super simple sneakers.

Regardless, for the fans wondering, Messi's adidas Samba sneaker is now up for grabs on adidas' website for a smooth $100, the same price as a regular, non-collaborative Samba.

It's interesting, really, as sneaker prices oftentimes go up for collaborations depending on the materials or even the name attached to the team-up. But here's Messi dishing out $100 collaborative Samba sneakers.

They don't call him the G.O.A.T. for nothing.