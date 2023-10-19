Sign up to never miss a drop
These Fleece Jackets Deserve a Forever Home

Words By Feleg Tesema

We've had Dior shows filled with hiking gear, Arc'teryx jackets walking the runway, and hiking sneakers dominating the most hyped drops — so I don't think you need me to tell you about how outdoor gear has gotten a glow-up. And one of the fallouts from this is that fleece jackets aren't only worn by hiking dads or the bosses of tech startups, they're everywhere now.

This new-found appreciation has meant more options than ever available on the market, and some are selling out rapidly.

If you want to buy a Stüssy 8 Ball Fleece or Supreme's The North Face collaborations, you will have to fork out more than their retail price on the second-hand market as they originally flew off shelves. And the holy grail for fleece lovers worldwide, the red and white checkered design from NIGO and Louis Vuitton's LV² line, has been sold Stockx for quite a bit above $2,000.

The beloved fleece jacket has become a canvas for experimentation for streetwear heavyweights and luxury labels alike, creating menswear grails from a hiker's essential.

From tried and true outdoor labels to streetwear and luxury brands bringing their own spin to the design, we've brought together our favorite fall-ready fleece jackets below.

Keep Scrolling for a look at the best fleece jackets out now.

Carne Bollente Hug Me Thight Fleece Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Hug Me Thight Fleece Jacket

$330

Carne Bollente

Buy at Highsnobiety

Coming with an intimate illustration, typical of the sex-positive label Carne Bollente, this fleece has an organic cotton outer layer and is lined for extra warmth.

Gramicci Jacquard Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Jacquard Jacket

$180

Gramicci

Buy at ssense

American outdoor label Gramicci has been adding all-over prints to its popular fleece jackets for the past few seasons and this might be the most eye-catching yet.

Carhartt WIP Draper Liner

Draper Liner

$240

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Highsnobiety

Crafted from a heavyweight polyester pile, the back of this Carhartt WIP fleece includes a large back graphic referencing Carhartt's stomping ground in Detroit.

ROA Heavy Furry Hooded Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Heavy Furry Hooded Jacket

$510

ROA

Buy at Browns

As the name suggests, this jacket from ROA is both very furry and heavy. The outerwear piece is made from virgin wool and cotton with contrasting cuffs to keep the heat in.

and wander High Loft Fleece Jacket

High Loft Fleece Jacket

$625

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

Utilizing high-density Polartec fleece fabric, this design is part of and wander's range of mountain-ready gear. The fleece jacket comes with a YKK zipper fastening, taped seams, and reflective detailing.

The North Face Fleeski Y2K Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Fleeski Y2K Jacket

$185

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

There's no escaping Y2K, no matter where you look the late '90s and early 2000s are dominating our wardrobes. That includes the realm of outdoor brands, with The North Face taking inspiration from the era for this jacket.

Stüssy Sherpa Reversible Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Sherpa Reversible Jacket

$280

Stussy

Buy at sivasdescalzo

Over the past few winter seasons, Stüssy has managed to go viral for its fleeces. First was its Venus Sherpa, then its 8-Ball Sherpa, and now there's this reversible design with a red and orange all-over print.

Moncler x Salehe Bembury Teddy Zip Up Sweatshirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Teddy Zip Up Sweatshirt

$950

Moncler x Salehe Bembury

Buy at Highsnobiety

Salehe Bembury linked up with Moncler to create his first-ever full ready-to-wear collection and it was a full utilitarian wardrobe using Moncler's high-end fabrics. This fleece has an all-over print inspired by the designer's signature fingerprint motif.

GmbH Ercan Fleece Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Ercan Fleece Jacket

$735

GmbH

Buy at Highsnobiety

Using contrasting brown and black paneling across the entire design, this fleece jacket from Berlin-based label GmbH is a heavyweight style with contrasting silver branding at the chest.

Jil Sander Tie-Dyed Fleece Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Tie-Dyed Fleece Jacket

$1410

Jil Sander

Buy at Mr Porter

Jil Sander even manages to make tie-dye look relatively minimal. This fleece jacket comes from its Plus+ line which creates utilitarian designs inspired by the brand's Creative Directors, Lucie and Luke Meier, childhoods in the mountains.

Entire Studios Fluffy Overcoat

Image on Highsnobiety

Fluffy Overcoat

$315

entire studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

While many of these fleece jackets could be used as a middle layer when things get really cold, this design from Entire Studios can't — it's a full-on overcoat. The boxy-fitting design is crafted using bonded 380gsm polyester sherpa and has a quilted lining.

The North Face x Supreme Bleached Denim Print Fleece Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Bleached Denim Print Fleece Jacket

$428

The North Face x Supreme

Buy at StockX

A regular collaborator for Supreme, its collections with The North Face have created some pieces of streetwear history. While not being the most famous of their collaborative pieces, this fleece jacket is a prime example of Supreme elevating classic outdoor gear.

Nike Club Fleece

Image on Highsnobiety

Club Fleece

$110

Nike

Buy at NIKE

While many of the fleece jackets found here are colorful statement pieces, this all-black jacket from Nike is a simple and versatile piece of outerwear.

Diesel Oval-D Fleece Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Oval-D Fleece Jacket

$429

Diesel

Buy at Luisaviaroma

The days when you wouldn't want a huge Diesel logo on your clothing are long gone, thanks to creative director Glenn Martens' work as its creative director. This black fleece has the brand's "D" logo along the front for all to see.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

