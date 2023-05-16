Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 650Rs Caught a Case of the (UNC) Blues

Fresh off a delivery of suede 550s, it appears Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance now have another 650 collaboration in the works. That's the 650, not another 550, by the way.

Early looks at the collaborative 650R see the high-top silhouette rendered in a UNC-level scheme of white with splashes of sky blue. Though there's no concrete release date yet, ALD's latest is undoubtedly summer-ready based on the colorway alone.

The shoe's construction is also pretty warm-weather-ready, boasting open mesh and leather paneling all atop a gum sole. While New Balance branding is visible and aplenty, it's safe to assume ALD's presence took its position on the tongue like with past drops.

What can I say? The Teddy Santis label keeps things clean and understated with its latest 650s as it does with its other collaborative footwear and in-house apparel. The ALD formula — minimalism paired with tasteful schemes and quality materials — wins again.

Again, there's no word on when Aimè Leon Dore's New Balance 650R will release. However, we could see the drop in the coming months, per whispers. It's also worth pointing out that ALD frequently gives fans options, so perhaps we'll see more colorways surface as we near the launch.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have a good thing going, with plenty of NB collaborations under their belt to vouch for it. And the two show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

