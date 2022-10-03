More Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 650 Colorways? Yes, Please

This article was published on May 24, 2022, and updated on October 3, 2022

Nothing hits the spot like a good Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance collaboration. From myriad basketball-inspired 550s to the"Beef & Broccoli" 993s seen earlier this year to the previous 1800 and 827 models, Teddy Santis' label has proven that it knows its way around an old-school NB silhouette and then some.

Now, a few months on from dropping a trio of collaborative 650R (much to the annoyance of ALD 550 loyalists), the duo are dropping another sneaker trifecta, this time taking the Aimé Leon Dore-approved high-top to colorful new heights.

Images of the shoes leaked online earlier this year but now they're finally here, available to persue on Aimé Leon Dore's website now via an online raffle.

These new styles see the cozy high-top sneaker doused in dominating shades of red, blue, and greenish-grey that we might just call "mint."

It's exactly what you'd expect from the New York-based clothing brand, which didn't tease the new shoes on its Instagram page even days before the drop, as if to distance itself from the idea that ALD is best known as a purveyor of fine New Balance colorways.

That being said, that's not such a bad stigma for one to shake.

Anyways, since their first link-up in 2019 for reworks of the Boston-based sneaker brand’s 990v2 and 900v5, neither Aimé Leon Dore nor New Balance has really had much time to breathe.

The former's conveyer-belt of highly sought-after clothing collections keeps its cultish following satisfied, while the latter’s ever-growing list of collaborations (see: Joe Freshgoods' 9060, atmos' 2002Rat, and thisisneverthat's 1906r) is hitting the mark perhaps more than any other footwear purveyor.

Maybe the only thing that New Balance can't do is convince sneakerheads to back its 990v6 sneaker. Actually, sounds like a good reason to call in ALD.