Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s IYKYK Dad Shoe Is Quietly More Powerful Than Ever

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The New Balance 860, a recently revived model first released in 2011, has all the characteristics of a classic dad shoe. In the words of New Balance’s viral advert from 2019, it is “worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio.”

A retired running shoe with a mesh-heavy base and sporty shape, New Balance 860v2 season has been promising to arrive for over a year. Lauded collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore and hyper-exclusive colorways helped to bring attention to the shoe, however, they have been few and far between.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, finally, a wide selection of noteworthy 860v2s promise to arrive. On the same day (October 10), two big-name collaborations featuring the model in vastly different makeovers were announced. 

Shop New Balance's 860v2 here

First, there is the Australian retailer UP THERE, a previous creator of excellent NB collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A mix of purple, greens, pink, and brown, the upcoming 860v2 sneaker with UP THERE is a real bold proposition — colorful almost feels like an understatement. However, the same can’t be said for the upcoming New Balance x Comme des Garçons HOMME 860v2.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First unveiled in January at Paris Fashion Week, these sneakers are classic Comme des Garçons HOMME: minimal, monochrome, and subtly co-branded. They fit in perfectly with previous CDG sneaker releases.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On the same day as UP THERE was announcing its upcoming New Balance 860v2, it was revealed this vastly contrasting CDG collaboration is releasing next week alongside Junya Watanabe’s viral loafer collaboration. And it doesn’t stop there, a day previous New Balance officially announced the return of another archival dad shoe model, the 740.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Joining its already extensive stable of elderly shoe models (including the whole 990 series, 2002r, 1906, 1000…) New Balance is bringing niche old-school running shoes back on the market. 

New Balance’s dad shoe selection has never been stronger.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1000 Moonrock
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R Black
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance610v1 Slate Grey
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Teddy Santis Saved His Most Delicious NB Dad Shoes for ALD
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance’s Classic Dad Shoe Goes For Gold
    • Sneakers
  • Aime Leon Dore's Releasing Its Sleek New Balance Dad Shoes...Finally!
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island Tech'd-up New Balance's Dad Shoe Classic Again
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Revived Dad Shoe Lights Up the Streets (& Skies)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • How J.Crew & Engineered Garments Created Wearable Autumn Weather (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Balmain Beauty’s New Flagship Boutique Opens “The Sense Portal”
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • New Balance’s IYKYK Dad Shoe Is Quietly More Powerful Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Super Chunky Sneaker Isn’t a Super Shoe… It’s a Super Trainer
    • Style
  • Ottolinger’s Moment Is Now
    • Style
  • What Does the Balenciaga "UGG" Say About the World's Most Basic Boot?
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now