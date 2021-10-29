Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Is the Cold Weather Uniform

Brand: Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich

Release Date: October 29, 4 p.m. GMT

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online and in-store

Editor’s Notes: Not a week goes by without Aimé Leon Dore creating buzz, whether it is rumored New Balance partnerships, new lookbooks, or vintage drops. This time, the label is continuing its collaborative streak by once again teaming up with Woolrich.

Marking their fourth capsule together, the collection draws inspiration from the Woolrich archive, and features garments ideal for the colder seasons.

The selection of jackets includes parkas, down vests, topcoats, and shell jackets, all arriving in fall-appropriate colors such as purple, orange, green, and brown. In addition, wool overshirts, graphic hoodies, and tees are also dropping as part of the collection, as well as thick knits that are guaranteed to keep you warm.

Where the collection wins is in its simple yet exciting aesthetic, which comes alive through interesting styling and layering to create the recognizable Aimé Leon Dore look. Of course, the range wouldn't be complete without some accessories – a co-branded cap, hats, and scarves will also be dropping.

The campaign sees the collection styled with Timberland boots and Clarks, so those will be the go-to footwear choices if you're trying to complete the full Teddy Santis approved look this season.

Merging quality with timeless design, the fourth capsule from ALD x Woolrich is guaranteed to fly off the shelves now that temperatures are quickly dropping. I'm already eyeing the cap, beret, and bright orange vest.

The collection will be available both online at ALD and Woolrich, as well as in-store, starting October 29.