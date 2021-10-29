Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Is the Cold Weather Uniform

Written by Tora Northman in Style
Aimé Leon Dore
1 / 2

Brand: Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich

Release Date: October 29, 4 p.m. GMT

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online and in-store

Editor’s Notes: Not a week goes by without Aimé Leon Dore creating buzz, whether it is rumored New Balance partnerships, new lookbooks, or vintage drops. This time, the label is continuing its collaborative streak by once again teaming up with Woolrich.

Marking their fourth capsule together, the collection draws inspiration from the Woolrich archive, and features garments ideal for the colder seasons.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The selection of jackets includes parkas, down vests, topcoats, and shell jackets, all arriving in fall-appropriate colors such as purple, orange, green, and brown. In addition, wool overshirts, graphic hoodies, and tees are also dropping as part of the collection, as well as thick knits that are guaranteed to keep you warm.

Where the collection wins is in its simple yet exciting aesthetic, which comes alive through interesting styling and layering to create the recognizable Aimé Leon Dore look. Of course, the range wouldn't be complete without some accessories – a co-branded cap, hats, and scarves will also be dropping.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The campaign sees the collection styled with Timberland boots and Clarks, so those will be the go-to footwear choices if you're trying to complete the full Teddy Santis approved look this season.

Merging quality with timeless design, the fourth capsule from ALD x Woolrich is guaranteed to fly off the shelves now that temperatures are quickly dropping. I'm already eyeing the cap, beret, and bright orange vest.

The collection will be available both online at ALD and Woolrich, as well as in-store, starting October 29.

Sold Out
Acne StudiosWool Blend Mittens Black
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Our LegacyBucket Hat Black Beige Cigar Stripe
$145.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne BollenteWho Lies Beneath Socks
$15
Buy at Highsnobiety
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
  • Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Final Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now