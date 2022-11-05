Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Took 20 Ls on SNKRS? The Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” May Be Your Next Win

Written by Morgan Smith

After several leaks and murmurs throughout the year, Nike finally confirmed that it's Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" sneakers are indeed returning for 2022. On November 5, the Swoosh added the highly-anticipated kicks to the SNKRS launch calendar along with some interesting drop information.

In addition to the general drop on November 19, the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" will also be released through exclusive passes via the SNKRS app on November 8.

Now, SNKRS early access isn't new, as Nike often utilizes this pre-release method for its more coveted drops. This time, however, the early-bird SNKRS opportunity will be allowed to a select few who've taken — at a minimum — 20 Ls on the app's AJ1 drops.

"Exclusive access will provide some of our most dedicated SNKRS members the opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago," SNKRS' launch details read.

"The offer will go out to a selection of Members who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS."

The gesture undoubtedly joins Nike's growing list of do-better initiatives. In October, the sportswear label announced a new strategy to combat resellers and the bots issue, which plague not only Nike's releases but the sneaker game entirely.

Plus, it was nice to see Nike wasted no time in getting the ball rolling, blocking users from purchasing large quantities of Dunks, per Reddit.

Nike's efforts to right the wrongs of its flawed app are much appreciated. But, 20 L's...on AJ1 releases? I can tell you right now: I highly doubt I'll receive exclusive access. I can count on one hand how many Air Jordan 1s I've attempted to cop on SNKRS (to be clear, I don't have 20 fingers on that one hand).

After so many losses on the app, I, like some, stopped trying with the app's releases (self-care, you know?). But hey, things may be looking up for us fallen SNKRS soldiers now.

Lucky for those who meet the SNKRS criteria, the Chicago 1s may be your light at the end of the tunnel of Ls. Word of advice: I'd turn on my notifications from SNKRS on November 8, if I were you.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
