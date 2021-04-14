We're Days Away From One of 2021's Best Air Jordan 1 Drops

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1

Release Date: April 17

Price: $170

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers listed below

Editor’s Notes: Back in October, images began to circulate teasing one of 2021's most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases. Here we are months later, and the long-awaited "Hyper Royal" pair is finally set to release this weekend on April 17.

Instead of going with a full-leather upper, Nike has implemented touches of blue suede on the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 1. White leather does complement, however, while a gray Swoosh provides added color, matching the collar and outsole accordingly. Additional branding appears on the shoe via the Air Jordan wings logo at the collar and "Nike Air" on the tongue and insole. White laces accompany the pair to complete the design.

The "Hyper Royal" Jordan model is one of the more refreshing Air Jordan 1s we've seen in a while. Looking at the colorway, we can't help but think of what the King, Elvis Presley, once said, "Don't you step on my blue suede shoes."

You'll be able to try for the 1s when they release through Nike SNKRS and select retailers on Saturday, April 17. Or bag a pair early at Stadium Goods below.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal $720 Buy at Stadium Goods

Where to buy the Air Jordan 1 "Hyper Royal"

43einhalb Afew Asphaltgold BEAMS BSTN END. Finish Line Foot Locker HANON Luisaviaroma Naked Nike SNKRS Shoe Palace Sneakersnstuff Titolo UNDEFEATED

