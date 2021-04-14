Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We're Days Away From One of 2021's Best Air Jordan 1 Drops

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Selects
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1

Release Date: April 17

Price: $170

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers listed below

Editor’s Notes: Back in October, images began to circulate teasing one of 2021's most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases. Here we are months later, and the long-awaited "Hyper Royal" pair is finally set to release this weekend on April 17.

Instead of going with a full-leather upper, Nike has implemented touches of blue suede on the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 1. White leather does complement, however, while a gray Swoosh provides added color, matching the collar and outsole accordingly. Additional branding appears on the shoe via the Air Jordan wings logo at the collar and "Nike Air" on the tongue and insole. White laces accompany the pair to complete the design.

The "Hyper Royal" Jordan model is one of the more refreshing Air Jordan 1s we've seen in a while. Looking at the colorway, we can't help but think of what the King, Elvis Presley, once said, "Don't you step on my blue suede shoes."

You'll be able to try for the 1s when they release through Nike SNKRS and select retailers on Saturday, April 17. Or bag a pair early at Stadium Goods below.

NikeAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG Hyper Royal
$720
Buy at Stadium Goods

Where to buy the Air Jordan 1 "Hyper Royal"

43einhalb Afew Asphaltgold BEAMS BSTN END. Finish Line Foot Locker HANON Luisaviaroma Naked Nike SNKRS Shoe Palace Sneakersnstuff Titolo UNDEFEATED

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

