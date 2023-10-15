Sign up to never miss a drop
These Air Jordan 5 Sneakers Are Downright Plaid

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The Air Jordan 5 is tripping on plaid, folks.

As you can see, the latest Air Jordan 5 is plentifully patterned, with the shoe's upper dressed entirely in varying woven checkered patterns, from the classic red and green tartans to simple black and white plaid. Hence, the shoe's tentative name "Plaid."

Even the tongue wasn't safe from the plaid-ening, as it's swagged out in houndstooth.

As if the Plaid Jordan 5s weren't bold enough, bright orange hints make for more eye-catching moments, as seen on the boot-like laces and the Jordan 5's traditional shark teeth design on the midsole.

The Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" certainly makes a statement, that's for sure. But the patchwork scheme has this playful edge to it. It's no wonder the shoe will be offered exclusively in kids' sizing when released on October 20.

However, few big kids (a.k.a. adults) — who aren't repulsed by the colorway — are hoping to squeeze their foot into the striking pairs for the season.

There have been plenty of hard-to-miss Jordan 5s in the past, from DJ Khaled's pastel flavors to the 2013 3Lab5s wholly dripped out the iconic elephant print to the extra colorful "What The" colorway that literally makes you say "What the?"

Now, the famous model has come down with a severe case of checks on checks.

