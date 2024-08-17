Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
These Crisp AJ11s Are Coolly Subdued

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

Succeeding the recent, wildly popular re-release of their 'Space Jam' themed sibling, these AJ11 Retro Low 'Diffused Blue's are here to fulfill your minimalist basketball footwear dreams.

Regardless of whether you're a sentimental sneakerhead with an appreciation for the past, or a knowledgable basketball enthusiast, you'll be aware of the product category's often maximalist aesthetics.

These Air Jordans are refreshingly unembellished though: a snow white shoe, with lapis patent leather panels all-round. The bright base and deep blue accents – in stitching and Jumpman, too – keeps things clean and simple. No gimmicks, no explosive over-decorating.

Granted, none of the AJ11 Retro models are particularly ostentatious – certainly not opposite other Nike silhouettes, nor compared to members of their family tree.

Still, the AJ11 Retro Low 'Diffused Blue' is especially austere, but in ways we find oh, so refreshing amid a sea of sneakers competing to out-attention-grab each other.

Less is More is Nike's AJ11 Retro Low 'Diffused Blue'

JordanAir Jordan 11 Low 'Diffused Blue'
$190
Buy at NIKE

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
