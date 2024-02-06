Gerrit Jacob Defines Beautiful Chaos

Gerrit Jacob’s latest presentation, titled “Made in Heaven”, was exactly the explosion of color we’ve come to expect of the burgeoning German designer, who showed his Fall/Winter 2024 collection during Intervention on day two of Berlin Fashion Week.

The capsule, which pays homage to the awkward yet transformative stages of adolescence, is Jacob’s fourth full collection since he was named Highsnobiety’s BERLIN BERLIN Prize winner back in early 2022.

Following Jacob’s colorful sneaker collaboration with adidas Germany last year, the designer has now presented his FW24 offering amidst this season’s inaugural Intervention series, a newly-devised format for Berlin Fashion Week that hosts progressive runway shows inside a former department store in the heart of Neukölln.

1 / 11 Gerrit Jacob / Ioaniss Papadakis

Jacob’s penchant for vibrancy, or “German Kitsch” as he calls it, lit up the postmodernist setting with a capsule that draws inspiration from the eclectic and often contradictory elements found in a teenager's bedroom.

Each piece in the collection tells a story: whether it’s one of confusion, excitement, or nostalgia, every garment from the capsule is a nod to a crucial role within this transformative period.

Jacob, who describes his brand as a look inside his “unhinged neon universe,” fuses childhood innocence with the first hints of adult awareness, with a collection that’s both stunning and garish in equal measure.

Put bluntly: Gerrit Jacob is the definition of beautiful chaos.