An Adventure-Ready Citroën Buggy So Minimal It Doesn’t Have Proper Doors

The new Citroën Ami Buggy is a stripped-down, summer-ready ride-out. And it wears that energy proudly.

The nickname given to this car by the French automobile brand, baroudeur, is a French word loosely translating to “adventurer”, but not in the rugged, rooftop-tent kind of way. More like your friend who randomly dips to Montpellier on a Tuesday just to catch a vibe.

Born from the 2019 Ami One Concept, the Buggy keeps that same wide-eyed optimism, now with even less holding it back. This isn’t over-engineered minimalism.

It’s actually minimal, in the best way: No doors, just metal hoops; a roof that rolls back; yellow-tinted trim and a few stash boxes for good measure; the mascot is even optional (but yes, there’s a dashboard figure named Andy).

The whole thing leans into a kind of playful industrialism, purpose-built for warm-weather impulse trips.

Citroën 1 / 3

And that’s exactly the spirit of the Ami Buggy. It's a no-frills, on-a-whim, sun-chasing machine built for bouncing from beach to beach without worrying too much about where you’ll end up.

Citroën 1 / 2

It’s not trying to be a statement, which, ironically, kind of makes it one. It’s small — like, “can you fit two people in here?” small — but that’s the charm.

Starting at €7,990, Ami Buggy might even cost less than the floral nappa leather or vegetable-shaped “it” bags you’re tossing in the backseat.

Think of it not as your daily driver, but rather as your summer accessory for carrying summer accessories.