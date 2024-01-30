Aries Is Launching No Problemo (EXCLUSIVE)

Aries, the London-based streetwear label, has revealed that it will be launching No Problemo as its own independent label.

The new No Problemo brand, which will run in tandem alongside Aries, will offer contemporary uniform looks across jersey, denim, workwear, shirting, knits, and accessories, all realized in recognizable Aries fits and a genderless aesthetic.

No Problemo’s debut collection — entitled “Area 001” — will feature the No Problemo logo (which has starred in countless past Aries collections) across key uniform styles, in addition to a range of new graphics inspired by sci-fi dystopia, cult ephemera, and vintage lo-fi tech.

Normcore nuances enthuse No Problemo’s primary collection; classic monochrome and traditional grey marl with accents of midnight navy, bright orange, and safety yellow see a more sophisticated and purist color palette for No Problemo, with its denim releasing in a true indigo stone wash and ecru offering.

1 / 7 No Problemo

Since Sofia Prantera founded Aries back in 2009, the brand has become renowned for its quality of product and it is also something No Problemo will continue through the same network of Italian and EU factories.

Recently, Aries' strong collaborative output (including releases with the likes of Crocs, fellow British label Clarks, and a recently announced Reebok sneaker) has helped to grow the brand to a point where it has a permanent Soho outpost and is now launching a second label.

No Problemo will be available from January 30 via the brand’s new website, as well as the Highsnobiety Shop.