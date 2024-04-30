Crocs' Hiking Sneaker-Clog Is Ready to Roam

Crocs’ Quick Trail shoe is my favorite Crocs silhouette by a country mile.

It’s a sleek, adaptable, and unbelievably comfortable slip-on that, thanks to a plethora of adventure-ready capabilities like a toggle-fastener and a chunky, rubbery midsole, I can wear it virtually anywhere.

Fresh off its debut release at the start of 2024, Crocs’ Quick Trail is now undergoing its first collaboration alongside MARMOT CAPITAL, the sub-brand of the Japanese ranch of American label MARMOT (confusing!) headed up by PURPLE THINGS founder Kikuno Kiki.

The new collaborative Crocs Quick Trail, teased in a short IG Reel on April 23, looks almost identical to Crocs’ inline shoe released earlier this year, but for a slight tweaking of colors and co-branding on the footbed.

As the saying goes: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

If we’ve learned anything about Crocs over the last two years (aside from the fact that they’re now shoes for absolutely everyone), it’s that there’s more to the Boulder-based footwear brand than just making comfortable, foamy slip-ons.

Last year Crocs released its first-ever sneakers under the guise of its then-new creative director, Salehe Bembury, in the form of the Juniper.

This, shortly after the release of silhouettes like the All-Terrain Clog, the Echo Storm, and the Adventure Clog, each of which were a far-cry from the perforated Classic Clogs we’d become accustomed to with Crocs.

Of all of Crocs' functional shoes, though, its Quick Trail is by far its most adaptable.

And now, thanks to Crocs' MARMOT collab, which drops online in Japan on May 3, it's coming in new colorways, too. Hopefully Crocs sees the obvious demand for the Quick Trail and brings more versions overseas, too.