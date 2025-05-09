Only A$AP Nast Could Get COMME des GARÇONS to Make Album Merch

It takes a certain level of stylistic power to land a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration. It takes a wholly different tier of influence to have COMME des GARÇONS make your album merch.

Only A$AP Nast, baby.

The 34-year-old rapper has been in the business for about a decade and a half but he's only just now releasing 90's Era Nasty, his first-ever studio album, as of 2025 Momentous stuff.

And only a guy as famously well-dressed as A$AP Nast collaborate with one of the coolest — in both senses of the term — fashion labels there ever was to create a tie-in collection.

We met up with Nast at Dover Street Market New York on May 8, where he had the entire spread of his COMME des GARÇONS Shirt collection on full display.

'I thought it'd be a great idea to have COMME do the merch for my album because no one's ever done that before," he says as matter-of-factly as if he's merely telling you the time. No small feat, you know.

Not only that, but Nast is the first musician to ever partner with COMME des GARÇONS Shirt, the undersung CdG sub-label that was once nothin' but a line of shirts. (that project still exists as COMME des GARÇONS Shirt Forever.)

Though Nast's collaboration exclusively comprises shirts and cardigans, all graced by his stylized scrawl, the COMME des GARÇONS Shirt collection has come to offer a broad spread playful European workwear, rich with pop-art shirting and garment-dyed blazers. Sometimes literally, in the case of the former, as CdG Shirt has partnered with artists like Invader, KAWS, and the Andy Warhol estate. (fashion collabs include ASICS and Lavenham)

Fascinating stuff known only to CdG nerds like A$AP Nast, who credits his interest in the Japanese fashion label to a late pal from whom Nast purchased some old Junya Watanabe boots. Coincidentally (or perhaps not so coincidental), both Nast and CdG Shirt each previously partnered with Lacoste.

Fun for the whole CdG family. But not Nast's album. I mean, it'll be fun, sure, but according to Nast, 90's Era Nasty is for grown-ups.

"You probably don't want your kids listening to it," Nast deadpans.