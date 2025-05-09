Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only A$AP Nast Could Get COMME des GARÇONS to Make Album Merch

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Highsnobiety / Eli Shillinger
1 / 2

It takes a certain level of stylistic power to land a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration. It takes a wholly different tier of influence to have COMME des GARÇONS make your album merch.

Only A$AP Nast, baby.

Shop COMME des GARÇONS Shirt

The 34-year-old rapper has been in the business for about a decade and a half but he's only just now releasing 90's Era Nasty, his first-ever studio album, as of 2025 Momentous stuff.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And only a guy as famously well-dressed as A$AP Nast collaborate with one of the coolest — in both senses of the term — fashion labels there ever was to create a tie-in collection.

We met up with Nast at Dover Street Market New York on May 8, where he had the entire spread of his COMME des GARÇONS Shirt collection on full display.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

'I thought it'd be a great idea to have COMME do the merch for my album because no one's ever done that before," he says as matter-of-factly as if he's merely telling you the time. No small feat, you know.

Highsnobiety / Eli Shillinger
1 / 4

Not only that, but Nast is the first musician to ever partner with COMME des GARÇONS Shirt, the undersung CdG sub-label that was once nothin' but a line of shirts. (that project still exists as COMME des GARÇONS Shirt Forever.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though Nast's collaboration exclusively comprises shirts and cardigans, all graced by his stylized scrawl, the COMME des GARÇONS Shirt collection has come to offer a broad spread playful European workwear, rich with pop-art shirting and garment-dyed blazers. Sometimes literally, in the case of the former, as CdG Shirt has partnered with artists like Invader, KAWS, and the Andy Warhol estate. (fashion collabs include ASICS and Lavenham)

Fascinating stuff known only to CdG nerds like A$AP Nast, who credits his interest in the Japanese fashion label to a late pal from whom Nast purchased some old Junya Watanabe boots. Coincidentally (or perhaps not so coincidental), both Nast and CdG Shirt each previously partnered with Lacoste.

Fun for the whole CdG family. But not Nast's album. I mean, it'll be fun, sure, but according to Nast, 90's Era Nasty is for grown-ups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"You probably don't want your kids listening to it," Nast deadpans.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$995.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Rugged Training Sneaker Sets "Sail" for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • En Route: "The Afters" with LaQuan Smith & BMW
  • Half-Sandal, Half-Slipper, Entirely Impossible to Find
  • Trail Tested, City Approved: Brooks Brings New Life to the Cascadia Legacy
  • Only A$AP Nast Could Get COMME des GARÇONS to Make Album Merch
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now