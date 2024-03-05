CdG's New ASICS Sneakers Actually Aren't So Simple

Whereas COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT's other 2024 ASICS are extra bold in flavors, the CdG sub-label's latest rollout is quite...quiet. Then again, that is classic CdG business.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT's latest ASICS collaboration sees the diffusion line take on ASICS' newest family member, the GEL-TERRAIN sneaker.

The ASICS GEL-TERRAIN debuted at the top of the year, receiving a couple of nice, old-school ASICS colorways as part of its rollout. The ASICS sneaker also has a pretty cool design, thanks to the no-sew film upper flattening ASICS' signature layer.

True to its avante-garde roots, COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT sort of goes against the GEL-TERRAIN's design. The CdG line essentially tops its no-sew upper with, well, sew-in details, adding some dimension to the trail-inspired sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Subtle co-branding hits on the tongue and insoles, while a bungee lace system reiterates the shoe's ASICS trail runner inspirations. Wrapping up the GEL-TERRAIN sneaker are classic black and white paint jobs, maintaining CdG's tradition of black and white shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, black and white shoes are undoubtedly the CdG way, but COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT plays with color and vibrant patterns quite a lot, especially its ASICS sneaker collabs. Sure, COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT's GEL-LYTE V sneakers came in black and white... but it was black and white leopard spots.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT's ASICS GEL-TERRAIN sneakers aren't so, well, black and white. They carry some subtle upgrades, speaking to the brand's ethos of taking something as simple as a shirt and giving it some new, unexpected feature.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT's ASICS GEL-TERRAIN are already available at a few retailers, which could mean a wider release is on the horizon.