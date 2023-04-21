A$AP Nast Debuts Junya Watanabe's New Baracuta G9

What Baracuta doesn’t know about jackets probably isn’t worth knowing. The British label — which boasts the iconic G9 as one of its hero garments — has dressed everyone from Steve McQueen, my dad, and even Elvis Presley since its birth in 1937 and remains a mainstay on the streets of the UK to this day.

Over the last years, Baracuta has ramped up its collaborative strategy no end having teamed up with labels like Our Legacy and NEEDLES in the last six months alone, following ByBorre and mastermind JAPAN capsules.

For 2023 though, Baracuta is revisitig its most exciting journey to-date to reunite with famed Japanese designer Junya Watanabe of eYe Junya Watanabe for a unique version of its G9 Harrington Jacket.

Following last year's debut meet, the pair are back to give the G9 a signature Watanabe touch which has resulted in a look that’s both bold and daring, and one that's been debuted by American rapper A$AP Nast.

An orange hood has been added to an all-over navy body (an addition that already sets thos G9 apart from its predecessors) with houses a slew of white drawstring detailing, while the epochal two button dog ear collar — usually a must-have on any G9 — has been removed to make way for the hood.

Despite wholesale changes, Baracuta's signature features remain intact, such as the umbrella back yoke, raglan sleeves, the iconic slanted pockets, the internal pocket, the ribbed cuffs and waistband and of course, Baracuta’s signature Fraser Tartan lining.

Thanks to Watanabe's creative flair and Baracuta’s British heritage and avant-garde style, the pair’s 2023 iteration of the G9 Jacket is as innovative as it is distinctive, but could well pave the way for a new G9 going forward.