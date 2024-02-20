Dressed Like a King, A$AP Rocky Is Conquering Paris

A$AP Rocky is dressing like royalty in Paris and why not? With Paris Fashion Week appearances, dinner dates with the French president, and of course, none other than Rihanna on his arm, who wouldn’t be feeling better than ever? Rocky certainly is dressing like a king.

Consider Rocky's most recent Paris fit: a streamlined suit and shiny dress shoes, topped off with a Prada denim jacket. With sporty sunglasses and fresh braids, Rocky just looks crisp and cool, ready to conquer the City of Lights alongside his queen.

Fittingly, this is the casually stylish look that Rocky repped for a private one-on-one dinner with the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

Yes, that's right: even royal families are lining up to learn Pretty Flacko's secrets.

It seems like Rocky and Rihanna have been in Paris for forever! Starting off with Paris Fashion Week in January, Rocky and Ri masterminded a series of notable moments, like being invited to French President Emmanuel Macron’s house, the Élysée Palace, for dinner.

With Rihanna draped in YSL leather, Rocky again opted for an ever-so sharp suit and tie, complete with a glimmering sweater vest.

Weeks later, the duo popped out for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner and didn’t shy away from pesky cameras.

It’s clear that Rocky is feeling some old school menswear glam while in Paris: he also wore a suit, tie, sweater vest, and giant shades for V-Day dinner with RiRi, who turned up in a glitzy fur-trimmed gown.

Perhaps the biggest moment came when Rihanna was out shooting a new campaign for Dior on February 20, her birthday.

What began as a pretty typical scene for an A-list celebrity and internationally famous fashion house — fancy photoshoot at the Chateau de Versailles, you know, just an average Tuesday night — evolved into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration as Rocky and the couple's kids surprised Rihanna with a party set up by Dior at the Palace of Versailles.

Is there any better (or bigger) way to turn 36?

Between new Dior campaigns, diplomatic dinners, and canoodling with Rihanna for Valentine’s Day in the most romantic city in the world, Rocky is living his best Parisian life right now.

Given his fashion sense and business acumen (steam-powered by the equally savvy Rihanna at his side), Rocky is well-positioned to head France or at least become America's style ambassador.

There is truly no more stylish expat.