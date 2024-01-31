Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even A$AP Rocky's Headphones Wear Pearls

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

A$AP Rocky’s signature pearl hair clips and necklaces have become a key part of his contemporary style, taking his already stylish looks to fashionable new levels. It’s a whole vibe, so it makes sense that Rocky's custom Beats headphones would also be laden with pearls.

Rocky debuted his new single “Whiskey” in Paris at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charitable event held by Operation Yellow Coins, on January 30. A fitting track name for a guy who owns a whiskey brand.

While new Rocky music is always welcome, it was his custom pearl-encrusted Beats Studio Pro headphones that had people talking. Well, that and his show-stopping Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 coat.

After the performance, Beats by Dre revealed that the custom headphones, designed by Rocky himself, wore 1,200 hand-applied costume pearls. The result: a gorgeously outré accessory almost

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rocky has had a relationship with Beats Studio Pro headphones for some time.

He starred in and directed a commercial for the brand in June 2023: in the clip, he dons (non-pearly) Beats headphones for a diaper run.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Rocky's bespoke Beats headphones aren't for sale... yet. Don't hold your breathe but who knows? It'd be the easiest way to channel Rocky's

But Rocky's relationship with pearls goes back even further, around to 2019 or so when he started wearing them regularly.

Men’s jewelry is often limited to gold and silver chains (and expensive watches) but Rocky is not one to follow the crowd when it comes to fashion... or music... or anything.

Rocky and Kendrick Lamar, another pearl aficionado, are uniquely responsible for turning pearls for men into a whole trend. And why not?

Pearls have long been associated as a gendered stone, relegated to bridal shops, waspy jewelry boxes, or to be clutched by a prissy puritans. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But they’re beautiful and opulent, very much akin to a chunky gold rope chain or diamond pendant. And if Rocky’s sense of fashion is anything, it’s beautiful and opulent.

Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler the Creator, Shawn Mendes are just a few other celebs who have been drawn to pearls, now that the floodgates have been opened. Notably, they’re also celebs known to take a risk on a runway, if wearing pearls can be considered a risk.

Sorry, grandma, pearls belong to us now. But pearl-dappled headphones? Only Rocky. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Country OG
adidas
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Cavalry Twill Sport Jacke
Needles
$490
Image on Highsnobiety
Four Stitches Key Ring
Maison Margiela
$150
We Recommend
  • The Avengers Movie
    The 12 Most Expensive Hollywood Movies Ever Made
    • Lifestyle
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • asap rocky facts
    10 Things You Should Know About A$AP Rocky
    • Culture
  • Scarves as balaclavas
    With The Right Technique, Your Scarf Can be a Balaclava
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas Basketball's Mad IIInfinity sneaker in black
    adidas Basketball Has Hot Hands
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky wears sunglasses, pearl Beats headphones, and a striped Gucci coat
    Even A$AP Rocky's Headphones Wear Pearls
    • Style
  • amex
    Going Platinum: American Express and Equinox Take High Performance Living to New Heights
    • Lifestyle
  • Stussy & Nike's yellow mesh waffle running shoe
    Stüssy & Nike Are Waffling Over Running Shoes (or Not)
    • Sneakers
  • Chloe Sevigny wears a fur prada jacket in new york on January 30
    Is Fur Back? Celebs Say So
    • Style
  • A.P.C. Beauty Products Collection
    A.P.C. Launches Beauty Line Inspired By... Nietzsche?
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024