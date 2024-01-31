Even A$AP Rocky's Headphones Wear Pearls

A$AP Rocky’s signature pearl hair clips and necklaces have become a key part of his contemporary style, taking his already stylish looks to fashionable new levels. It’s a whole vibe, so it makes sense that Rocky's custom Beats headphones would also be laden with pearls.

Rocky debuted his new single “Whiskey” in Paris at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charitable event held by Operation Yellow Coins, on January 30. A fitting track name for a guy who owns a whiskey brand.

While new Rocky music is always welcome, it was his custom pearl-encrusted Beats Studio Pro headphones that had people talking. Well, that and his show-stopping Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 coat.

After the performance, Beats by Dre revealed that the custom headphones, designed by Rocky himself, wore 1,200 hand-applied costume pearls. The result: a gorgeously outré accessory almost

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rocky has had a relationship with Beats Studio Pro headphones for some time.

He starred in and directed a commercial for the brand in June 2023: in the clip, he dons (non-pearly) Beats headphones for a diaper run.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rocky's bespoke Beats headphones aren't for sale... yet. Don't hold your breathe but who knows? It'd be the easiest way to channel Rocky's

But Rocky's relationship with pearls goes back even further, around to 2019 or so when he started wearing them regularly.

Men’s jewelry is often limited to gold and silver chains (and expensive watches) but Rocky is not one to follow the crowd when it comes to fashion... or music... or anything.

Rocky and Kendrick Lamar, another pearl aficionado, are uniquely responsible for turning pearls for men into a whole trend. And why not?

Pearls have long been associated as a gendered stone, relegated to bridal shops, waspy jewelry boxes, or to be clutched by a prissy puritans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But they’re beautiful and opulent, very much akin to a chunky gold rope chain or diamond pendant. And if Rocky’s sense of fashion is anything, it’s beautiful and opulent.

Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler the Creator, Shawn Mendes are just a few other celebs who have been drawn to pearls, now that the floodgates have been opened. Notably, they’re also celebs known to take a risk on a runway, if wearing pearls can be considered a risk.

Sorry, grandma, pearls belong to us now. But pearl-dappled headphones? Only Rocky.