A$AP Rocky & Salomon Just Cooked up a Sneaker Collab (Maybe)

Words By Jake Silbert

A$AP Rocky and Salomon are apparently cooking up a collaboration that includes, at the very least, a special sneaker. Now, this ain't confirmed by anyone just yet but you know what they say: where there's smoke...

This conversation (or monologue, really) wouldn't be happening if it wasn't for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna being snapped after a night out at the La Malmaison Nice Boutique Hôtel's fancy NESPO restaurant in Nice, France (So nice, they named it Nice!).

Ostensibly, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are in France for Paris Fashion Week — they were front row and fully-kitted out in Louis Vuitton for Pharrell's LV menswear debut — but Rocky seized the moment to also debut his new Salomon sneakers, so casually that you could've been forgiven for not even noticing Rocky's special kicks.

Now, Rocky's Salomon shoes may not look anything special from a distance so let's get a little closer. Zoom! Enhance!

Beautiful. And by "beautiful," I mean that one photo of Rocky's Salomons have to do for now.

The thing about ASICS is that you rarely (if ever) see them with a pattern, so that's an immediate giveaway that A$AP Rocky's sneakers, wearing some sort of desaturated camouflage/leopard-print, are particularly distinct.

Otherwise, the shape is charmingly retro, à la Salomon's throwback ACS sneaker line. They actually have the same branding on the tongue as Salomon's ACS Pro and a fairly similar sole unit, though the shape of Rocky's Salomon sneakers is clearly different

And then, yes, Salomon itself weighed in, so there's that. Still no official details on the presumed collaboration to be clear, though A$AP Rocky may merely be wearing a soon-to-be-released pair of Salomon shoes or even a collaboration between Salomon and a third party, rather than one that Rocky personally designed.

A$AP Rocky doesn't frequently do footwear collaborations but he knows his way around a pair of sneakers.

Previously, he's worked with Vans by way of Pacsun and Under Armour on a collaborative sneaker that still feels like a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. A$AP Rocky and Under Armour? In my lifetime? Wild.

Still, Rocky's co-sign is a nice feather in Salomon's cap, which is plenty well-stocked with big collaborative wins for the year.

