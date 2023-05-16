JJJJound x Salomon? Yeah, It's Finally Happening

JJJJound and Salomon have ffffinally found their way to each other.

There's no denying that Salomon has blown up recently, with its general releases often flying off shelves. Not to mention, the French label has some pretty solid collabs under its belt, including COMME des GARÇONS, Sandy Liang, and a Rihanna-approved Maison Margiela linkup.

JJJJound, on the other hand, reigns supreme with its extremely coveted team-ups, including its super-understated (damn near general-release-level) collabs with New Balance and ASICS.

In short, it was only a matter of time before the two names killing the sneaker game connected for an official collaboration. And now the moment has arrived.

On May 16, JJJJound teased first looks at its collaborative Salomon sneaker, which appears to be a take on the XT-Wings 2 model realized in white and blue.

In the teaser, the Montreal-based design studio provides glimpses at the shoe's heels, which showcases some co-branding and the presence of Salomon's sensiFIT and endoFIT as used in the XT-Wings 2.

Based on the looks, we can also count on the upper of mesh and synthetic materials, following in the footsteps of the traditional XT-Wings 2 construction.

As of right now, there's no official release date for JJJJound and Salomon's collab. However, the brand dropped a "SS23" in its caption, which means we could see the sneaker drop any day now.

Like anything coming from JJJJound and Salomon nowadays, expect their first collaborative shoe also to be a hyped one — perhaps, maybe even the shoe of the summer.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.