ASICS Makes Trail Sneakers Now — And They're Great

ASICS already rules in performance sneakers and pretty much everyday flexing as well. Next on ASICS' list, the Japanese sneaker brand is ready to rule the trail.

ASICS recently introduced its GEL-TERRAIN sneaker as part of its sublime Spring/Summer 2024 rollout and overall big new year push.

The ASICS GEL-TERRAIN sneaker may feel familiar to ASICS diehards, as the shoe borrows from the brand's past.

For starters, the GEL-TERRAIN draws silhouette inspiration from the GEL-FUJITRABUCO series, resulting in a fashionable technical trail shoe for today.

The newest ASICS sneaker arrives with a distinct upper crafted from technical wielding and no-sew materials, a concept seen on ASICS' other archival trail runners. Fans may even find the tooling familiar, and they wouldn't be wrong — it's referenced from the GT-2000 8 sneaker.

A quick lace system is in place to ensure the sneaker's easy on-and-off capabilities. At the same time, the shoe boasts a sole of FLYTEFOAM plus ASICS' classic GEL technology for lightweight comfort, ensuring that ASICS' trail shoes are no less comfortable than ASICS' dad shoes.

The ASICS GEL-TERRAIN even arrives in some classic colorways reminiscent of designer Kiko Kostadinov's early work with the brand. GEL-TERRAIN color options include Faded Ash Rock, Vanilla, and Dark Jade — blasts from the stylish past that look as good now on the GEL-TERRAIN as they did on previous models.

The ASICS GEL-TERRAIN will finally make its debut sometime this month. Actually, fans can buy the pairs at select retailers, including regional ASICS web stores, this week. A wider international ASICS launch will probably follow soon after.

ASICS may have got some new shoes meant for the trail but that won't stop fans from lacing up in the sneakers for their next grocery store run. And why not? They're too good to only be worn for one reason.