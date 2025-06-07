ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard

ASICS' GEL-NUNOBIKI sneaker has never looked more stylish.

Usually, the trail-inspired GEL-NUNOBIKI sneaker greets us with a standard technical mesh look (even for that one super colorful CdG collab). However, the latest version of the model arrives with dainty embroidered lace underlays and equally fashionable colorways.

The GEL-NUNOBIKI gets its name from the Nunobiki Falls, which is located on a mountainside in Kobe, Japan. It's considered one of Japan's most sacred waterfalls, complete with beautiful views and scenes that make for solid inspiration for lace ASICS dad shoes.

The new GEL-NUNOBIKI sneaker features glossy synthetic details, as well as trail-ready touches like its chunky, grippy soles, all bathed in satisfyingly earthy color schemes.

Specifically, the ASICS sneaker comes in black, cream, Stone Wash (blue), and Dried Leaf Green colorways, which are now available on ASICS' website and at select retailers for the price of $110.

The delicate GEL-NUNOBIKI comes after a few other stylish efforts from the brand, including Story Mfg's gingham ASICS collab. Oh, and let's not forget ASICS' first-ever leather Sportstyle sneaker, which is surprisingly a lot more formal shoe-coded than expected.

