ASICS' New Sneakers Are Winning 2024 (& The Year Just Started)

in Sneakers

In 2023, ASICS shined with noteworthy collaborations and equally fire general releases. And for 2024, the Japanese footwear brand ain't letting up. 2024 is indeed looking to be another good year for ASICS fans, starting with the label's Spring/Summer 2024 lineup.

ASICS SS24 introduces a new sneaker, the GEL-TERRAIN inspired by 90s trail runners. The shoe boasts classic sew-free layering for the upper, complete with what looks like a breathable foundation. As for the sole, the sneaker is rounded out with Flyte Foam for your steps (sounds comfy).

For the finale, the ASICS GEL-TERRAIN gets dressed in colorways just as pleasing as its construction, including mint, rust, and black/white.

As for the remaining ASICS SS24 sneakers, expect much the same ASICS goodness we've grown to love: great colorways applied to its reigning dad sneakers like the GEL-1130, GEL-Kayano 14, GEL-1090, and GT-2160 (including some familiar faces from the "Earthenware" pack).

We're also in for some new GEL-NYC colorways, including iterations featuring their tongues out (literally).

Fans can catch ASICS SS24 footwear, rolling out throughout the Spring/Summer 2024 season, alongside a few collaborations.

ASICS partnerships continue be a phenomenon in itself, having linked with buzzy brands like Kith, JJJJound, Cecilie Bahnsen, and OTTO 958 for cool spins and even new looks.

So far, for 2024, ASICS looks to work with Earls Collection, Paperboy Paris (or Papergirl), HAL STUDIOS, and CP Company for collaborative sneakers. With fashion month approaching, I suspect ASICS' collaborations list will only get longer.

ASICS

What more can I say? It's 2024, and ASICS is already claiming its new-year crown as the king of technical dad shoes (again).



Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$171
Image on Highsnobiety
Novablast 4
ASICS
$150
    
