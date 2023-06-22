Athletics Footwear Just Got More Hi-Tech

Brand: Athletics Footwear

Editor's notes: Athletics footwear, the fledgling London-based brand backed by a team of sneaker industry veterans, is expanding its selection.

Joining its ONE and ONE.2 models (the latter of which recently got a waterproof upgrade), the brand has introduced the Zero V1.

For most sneaker labels, the release of a new silhouette is significant but a pretty regular occurrence, a requirement to keep feeding their marketing machine, but Athletics has a slightly different approach.

“We live for product that was not designed to be marketed, but designed from a functional and very organic point of view,” co-founder Chris Kyvetos explained when we previously interviewed those behind the brand.

The up-and-coming label's razor focused on creating products that transcend footwear trends, so the unveiling of a new model promises a gimmick-free design that's been fine-tuned for maximum performance.

The Zero V1 has the same innovative approach that we've seen previously from the label. The nitty-gritty nerdy details include: a MOLDTEC monofilament mesh no-sew upper which is joined by a form-fitting adaptive LYCRA heel counter construction and early-stage ENRGCORE compound midsole densities.

However, unlike its previous lifestyle-focused exploits, this tech comes together to create a workout and running shoe that the brand recommends using for 5km to 10km recreational runs — all while keeping the same sleek look that the brand has established.

"Feeling like you’re wearing your running shoes without looking like you are," was the goal for this sneaker according to a statement by Athletics Footwear and it achieves this through a minimal finish that's only interrupted by small hits of branding, reflective detailing, and tonal pops of color.

