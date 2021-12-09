Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Awake NY Gives the GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 a Miami Makeover

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Awake NY
1 / 5

Brand: Awake NY x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano Trainer 21

Release Date: December 10

Price: $150

Buy: Online at ASICS and Awake NY

What We’re Saying: Angelo Baque’s Awake NY is one of ASICS’s most interesting collaborators, as the label continues to move against the mainstream with its selection of models and colorways. The partnership’s latest project gives the GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 a premium material upgrade and wraps the hybrid sneaker in two colorways — one more subtle than the other.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The model mixes archival designs with contemporary performance features, which includes 2014’s GEL-Kayano 21 tooling. Cream and gray nubuck overlays make up most of the upper on one pair, while reflective detailing on the ASICS branding and pops of color on the heel provide a hit of contrast. The other colorway (not pictured) plays with a teal upper that is a nod to the lively hues seen in Miami’s architecture and city life.

Both ASICS and Awake NY will be releasing their co-branded GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 online on December 10.

Shop more ASICS at Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
ASICSFB1-S Gel-Preleus Pink Rave/Olive Canvas
$120.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Asphalt/Pure SIlver
$115.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
ASICSGel-Kayano Trainer 21 Wood Crepe/Fresh Ice
$185.00
Sold Out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • A Mysterious Japanese Rock Band Is Behind This Techy ASICS Sneaker
  • Awake NY and Marshall Turn Up The Volume (Again)
  • Awake NY Puts Its Stamp on Marshall's Compact Speaker
  • Marshall x Awake NY Empower Youth Alongside Queens Museum
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now