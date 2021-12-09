Awake NY Gives the GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 a Miami Makeover

Brand: Awake NY x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano Trainer 21

Release Date: December 10

Price: $150

Buy: Online at ASICS and Awake NY

What We’re Saying: Angelo Baque’s Awake NY is one of ASICS’s most interesting collaborators, as the label continues to move against the mainstream with its selection of models and colorways. The partnership’s latest project gives the GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 a premium material upgrade and wraps the hybrid sneaker in two colorways — one more subtle than the other.

The model mixes archival designs with contemporary performance features, which includes 2014’s GEL-Kayano 21 tooling. Cream and gray nubuck overlays make up most of the upper on one pair, while reflective detailing on the ASICS branding and pops of color on the heel provide a hit of contrast. The other colorway (not pictured) plays with a teal upper that is a nod to the lively hues seen in Miami’s architecture and city life.

Both ASICS and Awake NY will be releasing their co-branded GEL-Kayano Trainer 21 online on December 10.

