Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Limit Doesn't Exist for ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers with normal shoelaces? Forget about them — well, at least regarding the brand's latest drop-off of sneakers.

ASICS' Korean imprint recently announced a new concept called ASICS Unlimited. The buzzy sneaker label describes Unlimited as a "fictional space where style and imagination are limitless." Within ASICS' new fictional universe, there are cartoon characters — A#, Stics, and Keycoard — and, of course, ASICS sneakers.

ASICS Unlimited kicks off with a pack of ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers, four of which are truly, well, limitless (shoelace speaking, that is). I'm referring to the four sneakers boasting adjustable bungee lace arrangements.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The upgraded shoelace system gives ASICS' technical sneaker a trail-worthy feel, similar to Salomon's footwear, known for incorporating such easygoing laces. Nonetheless, ASICS' new GEL-Kayano 14 shoes undoubtedly advance the brand's recent trail efforts which includes the GEL-TERRAIN shoe debuted at the top of the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It isn't all limitless laces for the ASICS Unlimited GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers. There's also a single pink and white (white/fawn) iteration featuring ASICS' standard fabric laces, set to drop on March 18. You could say that this particular pair leans more onto limitless style side.

Fans can expect the remaining ASICS Unlimited GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers — the ones with the adjust-and-go laces — to drop starting on March 19 at ASICS Korea.

Limitless GEL-Kayano 14 shoes aren't entirely new territory for ASICS. South Korean label UNAFFECTED took the model into bungee lace land in 2023, easily becoming one of the nicest ASICS collabs of the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ASICS is already off to a strong start for the new year (are we still allowed to call 2024 that?). With the brand running back the quicklace sneakers for 2024, ASICS' year is only looks to get better.

Shop ASICS sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 14
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
GEL-KAYANO 14
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
ASICS
Gel-Sonoma 15-50
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • comme des garcons shirt asics gel-terrain
    CdG's New ASICS Sneakers Actually Aren't So Simple
    • Sneakers
  • asics hal studios gel kayano 20
    Hal Studios Is Strapping Up Brand New ASICS
    • Sneakers
  • 8on8's ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneaker collab, including tonal black and white running shoes
    8on8's Collaborative ASICS May Look Plain But They Ain't
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS x KENZO FW24.
    KENZO's ASICS Sneakers Are a Wild Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • asics gel-kayano 14 earthenware pack
    No Notes: ASICS' New Sneaker Pack Is Earth-Toned Perfection
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • converse trekwave sandal 2024
    Make Room for Converse's Summer-Ready Stomper Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • trophy room jordan 1 low sneakers
    Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a Luxurious Homage to the GOAT
    • Sneakers
  • Sulwhasoo and highsnobiety's approach to reinvention, renewal, and rebirth
    The Art of Renewal: Beyond the Surface with Sulwhasoo
    • Beauty
    • sponsored
  • asics unlimited gel-kayano 14 sneakers
    The Limit Doesn't Exist for ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • KidSuper SS24
    KidSuper Is Exactly That: Super
    • Style
  • barry keoghan uggs outfit
    Barry Keoghan Isn't Your Typical UGG Man
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024