The Limit Doesn't Exist for ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14 Sneakers

ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers with normal shoelaces? Forget about them — well, at least regarding the brand's latest drop-off of sneakers.

ASICS' Korean imprint recently announced a new concept called ASICS Unlimited. The buzzy sneaker label describes Unlimited as a "fictional space where style and imagination are limitless." Within ASICS' new fictional universe, there are cartoon characters — A#, Stics, and Keycoard — and, of course, ASICS sneakers.

ASICS Unlimited kicks off with a pack of ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers, four of which are truly, well, limitless (shoelace speaking, that is). I'm referring to the four sneakers boasting adjustable bungee lace arrangements.

The upgraded shoelace system gives ASICS' technical sneaker a trail-worthy feel, similar to Salomon's footwear, known for incorporating such easygoing laces. Nonetheless, ASICS' new GEL-Kayano 14 shoes undoubtedly advance the brand's recent trail efforts which includes the GEL-TERRAIN shoe debuted at the top of the year.

It isn't all limitless laces for the ASICS Unlimited GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers. There's also a single pink and white (white/fawn) iteration featuring ASICS' standard fabric laces, set to drop on March 18. You could say that this particular pair leans more onto limitless style side.

Fans can expect the remaining ASICS Unlimited GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers — the ones with the adjust-and-go laces — to drop starting on March 19 at ASICS Korea.

Limitless GEL-Kayano 14 shoes aren't entirely new territory for ASICS. South Korean label UNAFFECTED took the model into bungee lace land in 2023, easily becoming one of the nicest ASICS collabs of the year.

ASICS is already off to a strong start for the new year (are we still allowed to call 2024 that?). With the brand running back the quicklace sneakers for 2024, ASICS' year is only looks to get better.