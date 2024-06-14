Zack Bia’s Record Label Is Creating Bold (& Beautiful) ASICS

Zack Bia is many things. The 28-year-old is a DJ who was recently the warm-up act for Drake’s 56-date North American tour, he’s a record label owner with rappers like Yeat on his roster, he’s a producer who released an EP last summer, and he’s part of an influential crew of creatives.

You can imagine that Bia has a lot to keep up with but that hasn’t stopped him from recently establishing himself as a designer creating some excellent collaborative sneakers.

The most recent of those collaborations is between his record label, Field Trip Records, and ASICS as they create a limited-edition version of the Gel-Kayano 14, a retro running shoe turned fashionable sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is the second time that Field Trip Records has linked up with ASICS and it’s the second time that they’ve created a collaborative Gel-Kayano 14, however, this time the design is a lot more colorful than before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The exclusive shoe comes in a bright green colorway with yellow accents, a black heel portion, and a blue sole. It’s an eye-catching mix of bold colors that work surprisingly well together.

As well as creating a striking colorway, Field Trip has used a thicker, diamond-shaped mesh than on regular Gel-Kayano models.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There’s no official word from ASICS or Field Trip yet on when this shoe will be released, however, the sneaker boutique Feature is releasing them on June 22 with a draw already live on its website. The shoes retail for $170.

This release follows Field Trip Records collaborative Nike Air Max Pulse release from last year and its founder, Zack Bia, recently made a player-exclusive pair of Nike KD16s for Kevin Durant.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Zack Bia is already building a big name in the music industry, being described as a Burgeoning Music Mogul, and now he’s coming for the sneaker game too.