ASICS’ Elderly Sneaker Is Now Beautifully Simple

Initially released as a New York-themed collaboration by ASICS and Awake NY, the ASICS GEL-NYC has grown to become one of the brand’s leading silhouettes.

The retro sneaker has been tapped for limited-edition collections with collaborators as disparate as the Japanese manga series Naruto to Hidden.NY, the popular Instagram curation account.

Now, roughly a year and a half after it first hit the market, the ASICS GEL-NYC has gotten a makeover.

The ASICS GEL-NYC 2055 is a new version of the elderly-looking sneaker, retaining the model's chunky shape and bubble-embellished sole unit (inspired by the ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16) while giving it a simpler upper.

ASICS 1 / 2

The newly designed GEL-NYC rids itself of much of the suede paneling found on the original sneaker, replaced with a more simple and mesh-heavy design inspired by ASICS’ retro running models the GT-2050 and GT-2060.

It’s a pretty drastic redesign (although, it isn’t futuristic enough to warrant the name 2055) and it turns a good-looking retro sneaker into a more contemporary, techy style.

As we’ve seen whenever ASICS brings a new model into the world, there’ll likely be many GEL-NYC 2055 collaborations to come. However, for now, it's being introduced by two general-release colorways available from select retailers on July 19 for $130.

The ASICS GEL-NYC has always been quite a busy design but now, with the ASICS GEL-NYC 2055, it has a more minimal counterpart.