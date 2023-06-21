Sign up to never miss a drop
Bad Bunny's New adidas Response CL Wants All the Smoke

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
Everyone wants a signature sneaker, right? It's a childhood dream to have your name on your favorite brand's flagship silhouettes, fine-tuning it with the essence of your personality to deliver something unique. Few are lucky enough to be afforded the opportunity; those like Bad Bunny get to do it more than once.

When Bad Bunny stepped into the sneaker world, there was no guessing where his allegiances would lie. A style icon in his own right, he never showed a particular sway toward one brand, yet when the Three Stripes deal was struck, it felt a natural pick.

While J Balvin continues to make magic with Nike through Jordan Brand, hitting his third flagship sneaker this year, adidas has maintained consistency with Bad Bunny, going the mile to ensure the singer can build an extensive sneaker arsenal of his own.

Once again, the adidas Response CL sits center stage for tinkering. The difference on this occasion, though, is that pale and bright tones have both been stripped away to make space for something far darker.

Delivering a shoe that wants all of the smoke, much like that pair of Air Force 1s sat at the back of your wardrobe, the duo opted for a "Triple Black" finish that extenuates each of the details on the shoe.

The only thing breaking up the Response CL's black blocking is a touch of purple that lends itself to the Three Stripes branding as well as portions on the heel and midsole.

Despite being frill-free and making no effort to deliver something that's a statement-maker, the finish is clean and is likely to see decent success when it arrives online on June 24.

