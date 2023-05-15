Bad Bunny Proves Full Leather Looks Pair Best With Red Wine

When The Matrix landed in cinemas in 1999, it set a style precedent that would extend far beyond the movie's universe. An era-defining cultural moment, the main cast of characters, Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus, saw to it that the franchise became synonymous with leather looks.

If the lackluster offering of The Matrix: Resurrections taught us one thing, it's that style's evolved since the late 90s. Where we once had Keanu Reeves' Neo's long leather coats, we now have Bad Bunny in a two-piece leather ensemble, complete with a glass of red wine – of course.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

A far cry from his Wild West-inspired Coachella look last month, Bad Bunny's date night look (which saw him take a leaf from ASAP Rocky and Rihana's twinned looks with Beu Kendall Jenner) served as a reminder of the timelessness of leather.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Obviously, leather always looks best in black, and the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer proves this, piecing together a look comprising of a western trucker jacket and slim-fitting pants to match.

In offering the look some contemporary edge, he finished the ensemble with a pair of black Balenciaga rubber Trooper boots, what appear to be red-lensed LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Dive In Mask sunglasses, a black New Era fitted cap, and the ultimate accessory in a glass of red wine.

We've already witnessed Bad Bunny's acting chops in Bullet Train – maybe The Matrix is up next.