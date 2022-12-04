A Scroll Through Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Best Couple 'Fits

This article was published on November 8 and updated on January 13

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are as stylish individually as they are together. Since the two soft launching their romantic relationship in 2020, they've had the industry — us included — locked in on their every style move.

Rocky's "Fashion Killa" essentially teased what the couple's fashion reign would look like if they were to become an item (sounds more like a manifestation to me). Then, there was the moment at the 2019 British Fashion Awards where the two were undoubtedly the flyest pair on the red carpet — and they weren't even dating at the time!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Simply, Rihanna and Rocky have always looked effortlessly good together, even more now with some intense romance and adding some oomph to their 'fits.

From their first public appearance to present-day as the cool mom and dad, we're keeping pace with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's best couple style moments. So, gather 'round as we take a scroll — yes, scroll — through the lovers' lessons in couple dressing.

June 24, 2021

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Roughly a month after A$AP Rocky confessed his love and confirmed his relationship with Rihanna, the two stepped out together, in style of course.

Rihanna donned a pink slip dress paired with an oversized leather jacket and fur bucket hat. Rocky opted for a purple sweater vest and leather trousers.

At this moment, we knew that we were in for a fashionable ride with these two.

July 10, 2021

Getty Images / Gotham / GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, dressed to the nines, filmed scenes for what would become Rocky's "DMB" music video.

Leave to the two style icons to make fur work in the middle of summer.

July 28, 2021

The night-out 'fits? Flames (and I'm not just talking about Rihanna's top).

The Savage X Fenty founder brought the heat in a Vetements flame print top and Fenty hot pants. Meanwhile, Rocky went for a super relaxed vibe with UNDERCOVER and Needles steez.

September 13, 2021

Getty Images / Theo Wargo

How could we forget when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala?

It was a wrap for fashion's biggest night out as the two were bundled and boo'd up in Balenciaga and ERL looks.

September 17, 2021

North Woods / BACKGRID

That time Rih and Rocky took a late-night shopping trip to Rick Owens, wearing — wait for it — Rick Owens. Because, why not?

December 02, 2021

backgrid

Another shopping day, another A1 style moment from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. This time, Rihanna went for an all-black vibe with a Martine Rose tracksuit, Miu Miu jacket and gloves, and Balenciaga boots.

A$AP Rcoky preserved his cozy status with a Gucci bomber jacket, jeans, and Prada x adidas sneakers.

December 03, 2021

Oh nothing, just A$AP Rocky looking uber-cozy and Rihanna braving NY's winter in a mini skirt.

January 11, 2022

Abphotographyla / Roger / GIO / BACKGRID

A dinner date at Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna's favorite restaurant, called for Gucci-aga and Dior drip.

January 19

Backgrid

Rocky's flannel-hoodie combo was cool and all, but Rihanna's leather display does the job for both.

January 21

backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embodied big energy this night (literally), wearing Demna's Balenciaga & Vetements SS17 gear.

Interestingly, Rihanna also wore the Vetements x Canada Goose jacket in the past. I mean, Rocky rapped in his "D.M.B." song, "I share my clothes with my bitch like she my sis."

January 22

backgrid

It was a brisk night out in the city, but that didn't stop Rihanna and A$AP Rocky from bringing the heat. While A$AP Rocky got into his fluffy bag with ERL, Martine Rose led Rihanna's pre-bump (and post-bump) 'fit supremacy.

January 27

Gotham/GC Images/Getty

The couple who embraces furry friends together stays together.

January 31

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced that they're expecting a fly bundle of joy together.

Of course, the two made the announcement in stylish fashion, with Rihanna rocking Chanel and kickstarting her maternity style tour. Rocky, on the other hand, sported Carhartt and Celine layers and Bottega boots.

February 11

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Behold! The fashionable parents attended Rih's Fenty Beauty event, with Rih in The Attico and Rocky in Louis Vuitton (wearing that varsity jacket, at that).

February 13

Date night — more like Savage X Fenty LA store's opening night — saw Rihanna and A$AP Rocky deliver a couple style moment in Alaïa and Celine, respectively.

February 25

gucci

It's all Gucci down to the socks for mom and dad.

March 23

No thoughts, just Rihanna and Rocky casually strolling and getting looks off together.

April 1

backgrid

In prime April Fool's Day fashion, a pregnant Rihanna trolls A$AP Rocky's dad status with a "Who Dat Is? That's Just My Baby Daddy" tee.

While Rocky opted for those fluffy boots again, I must admit the matching AWGE hats are a nice twinning touch.

April 24

Rih and Rocky are one icy couple, to say the least, as the Fenty Beauty CEO sported truly dazzling ensemble and the A$AP Mob member flexed a shimmering Denim Tears set.

July 25

Backgrid / PapCulture

Fresh off delivering their newborn star, the parents were out, about, and looking cool as ever in navy and black 'fits.

August 3

Rih and Rocky tried to keep things lowkey in black outfits during a late-night run. While they failed to remain incognito, the two undoubtedly delivered calm flexes.

August 7

*EXCLUSIVE* Another 4 am round? Rihanna and ASAP Rocky enjoy a 4 am stroll through a park in NYC! Backgrid

As the bad gal and Rocky matched each other's fly in baggy denim, the two confirmed that couple dressing comes with ease — a walk in the park for the two, if I may.

Though, I'm still puzzled about Rocky's bullet proof vest and furry wig combo.

August 11

A$AP Rocky has been making the case for baggy Y2K denim Backgrid / North Woods

Don't mind us, just exploring the dichotomy of the couple's 'fits here, as Rih was cocktail hour-ready and Rocky looked fit for a rave and rage.

August 12

Girlfriend who wears baggy Y/Project boots meets boyfriend who wears baggy jeans: a short story on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's couple 'fit.

August 23

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Steal his hoodie? Nah, Rihanna takes her boyfriend's adidas x Gucci clogs.

Paired with Marni trousers and a vintage TLC jersey, Rihanna looked cool as usual. And it was a calm flex for Rocky, who opted for a Y/Project tee, Gucci monogram jeans, and Jordan 15s.

September 15

Backgrid / Maciel-Raffi

The two headed to the studio in comfy-casual looks, assumably to knock off another couple goal: a music collab.

Septembr 24

Oh, to be looked at like how Rocky and Rihanna look at each other while wearing fresh-off-the-runway looks.

October 3

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It was an all-black affair for the fashion killas as they celebrated Rocky's birthday.

October 26

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky supplied iconic couple coordination at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere.

On top of the looks, we also got new music from Rihanna (no joke).

November 11

Another day, another leather flex from the fashionable couple, that is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The two twinned in leather Celin jackets and western boots as they grabbed ice cream together in LA.

November 12

asap-rocky-rihanna-bottega-veneta-outfit (2) Backgrid / IPA

Leave it to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to make the most simplest ensembles look significantly good.

Here, Rocky went for a full Bottega Veneta trompe l'oeil leather number and Rihanna donned a Melitta Baumeister velvet top, Rick Owens skirt, and Celine jacket.

November 25

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled up to the Imagine Weekend festival in Barbados — in style, of course.

While Rihanna blossomed in a rose dress by Magda Butrym, Rocky flexed Y/Project muscles in the brand's Jean Paul Gaultier collab shirt. He also wore Rick Owens shorts, ERL plaid shirt, Prada sneakers, and a Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO bucket hat.

November 27

For their second night at Imagine Weekend, the fly couple packed PDA and looks. Rihanna wore a chic Vaillant pink lace-trim skirt set. On the hand, Rocky opted for a Miu Miu denim jacket, ERL logo long-sleeve, and baggy RAF Simons jorts.

December 3

MACIEL-RAFFI / backgrid

'Tis the season for more couple fashion from Rocky and Rihanna.

As they headed to dinner at Carbone, Rocky led the way in Miu Miu and Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier pieces while Rihanna gave us a chic, sheer finale.

January 11

No one is nailing the stealth style quite like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Fresh off the holidays and an internet-breaking baby reveal, the parents turned the Golden Globes into date night. All smiles and googly-eyed over each other, the two donned classy black looks to the award ceremony, courtesy of Bottega Veneta (Rocky) and Schiaparelli (Rihanna).