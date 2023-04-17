Desert Runway: The Best Celebrity 'Fits of Coachella 2023

Just like that, the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music Festival is already behind us.

While the rest of us experienced collective FOMO, the event's attendees enjoyed a surprise performance from The Weeknd, Frank Ocean's first live performance in six years, BLACKPINK, and Blink-182.

As performances raged into the night, celebrities flocked in their masses, braving the heat to show off their festival style.

While Coachella style is notoriously disappointing, every year, each of the festival's two weekends has its nuggets of gold. With that said, here are the best 'fits of Coachella 2023.

Tyler, the Creator

Bucket hat, sunglasses, shorts, and a statement shirt; Tyler checks all of the festival style boxes. Unsurprisingly, considering his consistency.

Keeping things simple yet effective in a balanced palette of pink and blue, he used the occasion to spotlight new GOLF gear.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith's 'fits are characteristically loud, but for this year's Coachella, he kept things simple in a MSFTSrep denim two-piece.

Paired with a white button-up shirt, tie, and sunglasses, the look is effortlessly cool.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been killing it with his style, and he made sure to bring his best to Coachella.

Over the weekend, he stepped out in a series of slick looks, but the best of all seemingly took inspiration from 90s hip-hop.

A full Gucci look that looks straight out of the Dapper Dan playbook, complete with a pair of Timberland 6-inch boots? Cold.

Teyana Taylor

A woman of seemingly endless talents, Teyana Taylor oozes style in everything she does – Coachella is no exception.

Blending military and native-inspired elements, there's no doubt that she understood the assignment.

The Weeknd

A full-white look from The Weeknd is a rarity, but when it happens, it works. After all, "voice of an angel" and whatnot.

Bad Bunny

If you've ever attended Coachella or a similarly dry and dusty festival ground, you'll know the dreaded "black snot" all too well.

You can, of course, combat the assault on your sinuses in style. Bad Bunny's Wild West desert persona is one of both style and self-preservation.

Hailey Bieber

Normcore and Hailey Bieber are pretty much synonyms at this point.

While festivals are the perfect occasions to push your stylistic boundaries to the max, Hailey has proven time and time again that minimal effort can be just as effective.

Lil Nas X

An opportunity to make a stylistic statement? You know Lil Nas X is going to rise to the occasion.

Between his Grammy and Met Gala looks, he's built quite the portfolio.

For Coachella, a pair of black knee-high boots, a plaid kilt-like skirt, and bomber jacket resulted in a clean finish.