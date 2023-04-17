Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Desert Runway: The Best Celebrity 'Fits of Coachella 2023

Written by Highsnobiety in Style
Just like that, the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music Festival is already behind us.

While the rest of us experienced collective FOMO, the event's attendees enjoyed a surprise performance from The Weeknd, Frank Ocean's first live performance in six years, BLACKPINK, and Blink-182.

As performances raged into the night, celebrities flocked in their masses, braving the heat to show off their festival style.

While Coachella style is notoriously disappointing, every year, each of the festival's two weekends has its nuggets of gold. With that said, here are the best 'fits of Coachella 2023.

Tyler, the Creator

Bucket hat, sunglasses, shorts, and a statement shirt; Tyler checks all of the festival style boxes. Unsurprisingly, considering his consistency.

Keeping things simple yet effective in a balanced palette of pink and blue, he used the occasion to spotlight new GOLF gear.

Shop bucket hats here

Image on Highsnobiety
Marni
Terry Logo Bucket Hat
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
AGR
Wisdom Crochet Hat
$250
Image on Highsnobiety
The North Face
Mountain Bucket Hat
$45
Image on Highsnobiety
Dries Van Noten
Gilly Hat
$325

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith's 'fits are characteristically loud, but for this year's Coachella, he kept things simple in a MSFTSrep denim two-piece.

Paired with a white button-up shirt, tie, and sunglasses, the look is effortlessly cool.

Shop similar products here

Image on Highsnobiety
Trussardi
Cotton Poplin Shirt
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Diesel
P-Chart Trousers
$162
Image on Highsnobiety
Diesel
J-Chart Jacket
$435

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been killing it with his style, and he made sure to bring his best to Coachella.

Over the weekend, he stepped out in a series of slick looks, but the best of all seemingly took inspiration from 90s hip-hop.

A full Gucci look that looks straight out of the Dapper Dan playbook, complete with a pair of Timberland 6-inch boots? Cold.

Shop similar products here

Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Pinstripe Borrowed Shirt
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Extended Third Cut
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
Converse
Chuck 70 Hi
$84

Teyana Taylor

A woman of seemingly endless talents, Teyana Taylor oozes style in everything she does – Coachella is no exception.

Blending military and native-inspired elements, there's no doubt that she understood the assignment.

The Weeknd

A full-white look from The Weeknd is a rarity, but when it happens, it works. After all, "voice of an angel" and whatnot.

Bad Bunny

If you've ever attended Coachella or a similarly dry and dusty festival ground, you'll know the dreaded "black snot" all too well.

You can, of course, combat the assault on your sinuses in style. Bad Bunny's Wild West desert persona is one of both style and self-preservation.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Story mfg.Grateful Tee
$130
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
TrussardiWrinkled Cotton Trousers
$215
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
TimberlandHeritage 6 in Premium Brown
$245.00
Sold Out

Hailey Bieber

Normcore and Hailey Bieber are pretty much synonyms at this point.

While festivals are the perfect occasions to push your stylistic boundaries to the max, Hailey has proven time and time again that minimal effort can be just as effective.

Sold Out
Hatton LabsGP Rope Chain Gold
$200.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
DieselD-Martians Track Denim Pants
$495
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
DieselT-Anky-D Tank Top
$90
Buy at Highsnobiety
Lil Nas X

An opportunity to make a stylistic statement? You know Lil Nas X is going to rise to the occasion.

Between his Grammy and Met Gala looks, he's built quite the portfolio.

For Coachella, a pair of black knee-high boots, a plaid kilt-like skirt, and bomber jacket resulted in a clean finish.

Shop our latest products

Image on Highsnobiety
Highsnobiety
Leather Jacket
$615
Image on Highsnobiety
Stockholm Surfboard Club
Flared Cotton Twill Trous
$320
Image on Highsnobiety
Clarks Originals x Slam J
Wallabee
$210
