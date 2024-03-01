Balenciaga's New Sneaker Is Wickedly Wild

Just when you thought Balenciaga's shoes couldn't get bigger (or wilder), the brand continues to prove otherwise. Enter Balenciaga's new Reptile sneaker.

Balenciaga's Reptile sneaker slithered into the internet recently, thanks to Balenciaga's footwear designer Qianbeini. And naturally, the bold design caused quite a ruckus.

For the Balenciaga Reptile sneaker, a serious multilayered design swaddles a narrow shape, finishing with a pointed toe box. It's like Balenciaga's Space and Runner shoes had a baby and that baby turned out to be the new Reptile sneaker.

In the land of Balenciaga fandom, fanatics of the brand are pretty excited about the latest footwear design, commenting things like "love these" and "these are really good."

Elsewhere on the internet, reactions to the Balenciaga Reptile sneaker look a bit different. "They are playing with y'all at this point," one X user posted.

"This them shoes the Wicked Witch of the East was wearing when Dorothy crushed her with a house," another said. "What in the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers is happening?"

Love them or hate them, Balenciaga's Reptile sneakers are here. The oblong shoes are a part of the label's Winter 2024 collection, which is set to be revealed on March 3.

Balenciaga has revealed other Winter 2024 pieces ahead of its show, including another Alpinestars collaboration (no Kim K needed), a carry-all bag, and superhero-level masks.

Balenciaga will continue its "see now, buy now" initiative with its Winter 2024 collection, offering up select pieces for pre-order after the show.

Balenciaga carried out the buying approach with Fall 2024's humongous 10XL sneakers and Summer 2024's Cargo dad shoes.

If three's the charm with Balenciaga's post-show releases, this probably isn't the last you'll see of Balenciaga's Reptile sneakers (cue evil witch laugh).