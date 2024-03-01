Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Balenciaga's New Sneaker Is Wickedly Wild

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Just when you thought Balenciaga's shoes couldn't get bigger (or wilder), the brand continues to prove otherwise. Enter Balenciaga's new Reptile sneaker.

Balenciaga's Reptile sneaker slithered into the internet recently, thanks to Balenciaga's footwear designer Qianbeini. And naturally, the bold design caused quite a ruckus.

For the Balenciaga Reptile sneaker, a serious multilayered design swaddles a narrow shape, finishing with a pointed toe box. It's like Balenciaga's Space and Runner shoes had a baby and that baby turned out to be the new Reptile sneaker.

In the land of Balenciaga fandom, fanatics of the brand are pretty excited about the latest footwear design, commenting things like "love these" and "these are really good."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Elsewhere on the internet, reactions to the Balenciaga Reptile sneaker look a bit different. "They are playing with y'all at this point," one X user posted.

"This them shoes the Wicked Witch of the East was wearing when Dorothy crushed her with a house," another said. "What in the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers is happening?"

View external content

Love them or hate them, Balenciaga's Reptile sneakers are here. The oblong shoes are a part of the label's Winter 2024 collection, which is set to be revealed on March 3.

Balenciaga has revealed other Winter 2024 pieces ahead of its show, including another Alpinestars collaboration (no Kim K needed), a carry-all bag, and superhero-level masks.

Balenciaga will continue its "see now, buy now" initiative with its Winter 2024 collection, offering up select pieces for pre-order after the show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Balenciaga carried out the buying approach with Fall 2024's humongous 10XL sneakers and Summer 2024's Cargo dad shoes.

If three's the charm with Balenciaga's post-show releases, this probably isn't the last you'll see of Balenciaga's Reptile sneakers (cue evil witch laugh).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RRC
New Balance
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Raw Energy Long-Sleeve
Carne Bollente
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon B Crossbody Bag
C.P. Company
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Burberry Sneakers
    Burberry's New Box Sneakers Are What We Will Be Wearing This Spring
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • ROA sneakers
    Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga & Crocs' furry clog collaboration in brown hair
    Buried Under Fur, Balenciaga's New Crocs Are Barely Visible
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga FW23 ski collection
    Balenciaga’s Spiked 3XL Ski Shoe Is For Snow-Loving Goths
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike air max day 2024 sneaker
    Nike's 2024 Air Max Day Sneaker Is Bright AF
    • Sneakers
  • highsnobiety squarespace not in london
    Highsnobiety and Squarespace Talk the Business of Creativity for Not In London
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • stussy jewelry line
    8-Ball Earrings? Sounds Right for Stüssy's First Jewelry Line
    • Style
  • jay-z nike sneakers outfit
    Jay-Z's Wearing Nikes (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Kseniaschnaider adidas sambae collab
    This Ukranian Label's Patchwork Sambas Are Next Level
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024