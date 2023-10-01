Sign up to never miss a drop
Balenciaga's New Sneaker Carries Some Serious Cargo

It's a new Balenciaga sneaker in town. And like its previous footwear, the latest is a big one, maybe even the brand's biggest yet.

"Cargo" is the name of Balenciaga's newest shoe, and, as the moniker suggests, it carries some weight. Balenciaga's Cargo sneaker rests on a massive, exaggerated sole, which looks like the 3XL sneaker's base on steroids (and the 3XL is already pretty chunky, by the way).

Balenciaga's Summer 2024 shoe is so big that it's offered in a limited-size run. For instance, the women's pairs come in only 37 and 40, and latter size is capable of fitting people who wear 40, 41 or 42. That's three different sizes that can fit one shoe.

Microfiber and mesh comprise the Cargo sneaker's upper, with reflective and pre-worn details (not Paris shoe-level dirty, thankfully). It's almost like an amalgamation of the sneakers in the Balenciaga universe, borrowing elements in line with the Track series and even the Triple S.

Wonder if the Cargo will fall to the same fate of mule-fication later down the road.

As for the shoe's present state, Balenciaga's Cargo sneaker just debuted during the brand's Summer 2024 presentation and is already available on Balenciaga's website.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
