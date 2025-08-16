Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Classic adidas Samba Remade in BAPE's Own Image

Written by Morgan Smith

This adidas sneaker is part Samba, part BAPE STA. Call it a Samba STA or a BAPE STAmba even.

The Japanese streetwear brand is back together with its longtime collaborator, adidas, for a Samba collaboration, which is equally BAPE and adidas coded.

For starters, the Samba's stripes have been replaced with BAPE's unmistakable STA logo. So, now, you have a classic Samba on one side, and a BAPE Samba on the other.

The fashion label has slapped its signature motif on other adidas models like the Campus and Orketo dad shoe. And while this isn't BAPE's first Samba collab, this is Samba's first time going STA mode.

The adidas Samba also features collaborative branding on the tongue and BAPE CAMO on the insoles. At the same time, it comes with the usual leather uppers, joined by a unique rubber toe cap which adds a rugged feel to the model.

BAPE's newest Samba sneakers look to drop in black and white colorways. Fans can expect the collab to release on adidas' website before the year is out.

And that ain't all. From the looks of it, BAPE and adidas have a World Cup collection coming in the new year, featuring more Sambas (and then some).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
