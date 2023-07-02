BAPE & adidas Go For Round 2 On the Campus

In case you missed it, it's A BATHING APE's birthday. This year, the brand so synonymous with streetwear culture celebrates three decades in the game, and, naturally, hitting the dirty thirties calls for not just one event but a series, and next up for BAPE is a brand new adidas Campus collab.

While BAPE gears up for its BAPE HEADS SHOW (its first-ever runway experience) on June 29, it's spent the remainder of the year getting its collaborative affairs in check, ensuring that there's plenty on offer for loyal fans to sink their teeth into.

Over in London, where BAPE celebrated its first full year in the city in 2022, everyone that's anyone has been representing, most notably, Dave in the visual treatment for his smash hit "Sprinter" with Highsnobiety cover star Central Cee.

This year has already given fans a lot to chase – from camo-heavy adidas Forum Lows to BAPE artwork. All in all, there's yet to be a dull moment.

Keen eyes will be aware that there's already been a BAPE x adidas Campus this year, which arrived wrapped in navy, providing a balanced palette for the season.

Now, though, the same silhouette, still decked out in suede, switches out deep blue tones for a treatment Travis Scott would be proud of – it's brown.

Brown buttery suede adorns the pair, which features special 30th-anniversary branding on the tongue and gold lace detail, while the signature star contrasts in white.

If you're keen to collect 'em all where BAPE's 30th-anniversary releases are concerned. you need only wait until July 1 to secure a pair of the new BAPE x adidas Campus.