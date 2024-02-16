Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

These 1-of-1 Designs Take a Barbour Jacket to New Places

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

Barbour has been in the business of creating weatherproof clothing for 130 years, and in that time it has more than earned the right to be described as iconic — a regularly overused superlative.

Its signature waxed jackets, which are still manufactured and repaired by hand in its factory in Simonside, have managed to attract a unique crossover appeal.

From farmers in Middle England and members of the royal family to football casuals and festival-attending supermodels, the functional design and high build quality of Barbour jackets have made them a mainstay, classic British export. 

Now, Highsnobiety has teamed up with the family-owned heritage brand to remake one of its most famous models, the Bedale. 

1 / 16
Highsnobiety

Originally released in 1980 for horse riding, the Bedale's short fit and lightweight fabrication was the first of its kind for Barbour. For our take on the jacket, we’ve updated its shape and exaggerated its cropped silhouette. 

Shorter in the body, so that it ends around the wearer’s hips, the exclusive jackets are produced entirely with upcycled fabric taken from old Barbour pieces. The pre-used materials are mixed and matched through tonal panels, making each of the jackets a unique one-of-one.

The outerwear is offered in two variations, one with its classic bellow pockets and storm fly while the other has a more minimal finish with slanted welt pockets, no throat flap, and no storm flap. 

There are not many of either jacket styles to go around, though.

For both jackets, only eight have been produced with the latter style available exclusively from the Highsnobiety Not In London pop-up shop in Selfridges from February 16 to March 3. 

One of the many collaborators in our latest city series, titled Not In London, you'll have to be quick to ensure you get the Barbour jacket you want when they release. Download the Highsnobiety iOS app for early access.

Shop Barbour x Highsnobiety Here

Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour
$445
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Loved Bedale Jacket Si
Barbour x Highsnobiety
$445
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Winter
    • Style
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • not in london
    These 1-of-1 Designs Take a Barbour Jacket to New Places
    • Style
  • light jacket for men
    A Light Jacket Makes Lightwork Of Transitional Seasons
    • Style
  • Models at Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear runway show wear knit hoods and skullcaps
    Don't Hold Your Breath on Swimcapcore
    • Style
  • Salomon's XT PU.RE sneaker in black colorway
    Salomon's Advanced New Sneaker Is Dark, Grungy & a Little Scary
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island's 2024 Frieze LA invitiation
    At Frieze LA, Stone Island's Jackets Are Art (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety x Champion x Rinse merch collection celebrating rinse's 30th anniversary
    Rinse & Rave: Champion and Highsnobiety Take London's Underground
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024