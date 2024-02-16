These 1-of-1 Designs Take a Barbour Jacket to New Places

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

Barbour has been in the business of creating weatherproof clothing for 130 years, and in that time it has more than earned the right to be described as iconic — a regularly overused superlative.

Its signature waxed jackets, which are still manufactured and repaired by hand in its factory in Simonside, have managed to attract a unique crossover appeal.

From farmers in Middle England and members of the royal family to football casuals and festival-attending supermodels, the functional design and high build quality of Barbour jackets have made them a mainstay, classic British export.

Now, Highsnobiety has teamed up with the family-owned heritage brand to remake one of its most famous models, the Bedale.

1 / 16 Highsnobiety

Originally released in 1980 for horse riding, the Bedale's short fit and lightweight fabrication was the first of its kind for Barbour. For our take on the jacket, we’ve updated its shape and exaggerated its cropped silhouette.

Shorter in the body, so that it ends around the wearer’s hips, the exclusive jackets are produced entirely with upcycled fabric taken from old Barbour pieces. The pre-used materials are mixed and matched through tonal panels, making each of the jackets a unique one-of-one.

Highsnobiety

The outerwear is offered in two variations, one with its classic bellow pockets and storm fly while the other has a more minimal finish with slanted welt pockets, no throat flap, and no storm flap.

There are not many of either jacket styles to go around, though.

For both jackets, only eight have been produced with the latter style available exclusively from the Highsnobiety Not In London pop-up shop in Selfridges from February 16 to March 3.

Highsnobiety

One of the many collaborators in our latest city series, titled Not In London, you'll have to be quick to ensure you get the Barbour jacket you want when they release. Download the Highsnobiety iOS app for early access.