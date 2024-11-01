Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Puffy Moc Is a GORE-TEX Hiking Slipper, Basically

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

For the adidas Radlander Moc, being an atypical outdoor shoe is entirely in its nature. This puffy slip-on is a newborn creation arriving from a long lineage of weird and wonderful trail shoes. 

The Radlander is based on a series of adidas hiking shoes from the ‘90 and early naughts titled Badlander.

With a design that’s both highly functional and looks like the result of a shoe designer on psychedelics —  those weird shoelace coverings and wavy sole units resemble the work of a hallucinatory brainwave — the Badlander has been long-forgotten as an experiment of the Y2K years.

However, adidas has gone back into its archives and not only bought back the original shoe (now rebranded as the Radlander EQT) but also turned it into a puffy hiking slip-on: the Radlander Moc.

Featuring the same wavy sole unit as the original, the quilted upper of this sneaker includes an equally wavy pattern stitched into its insulated upper. It’s an undeniably left-field design, however, it’s not one that puts fashion over function.

The Radlander Moc has a ripstop GORE-TEX outer stuffed with PrimaLoft insulation, a hi-tech microfiber thermal insulation material. Plus, the sole unit utilizes adidas’ Torsion System, a high-energy-returning construction initially developed for running shoes.

Basically, this is the most hi-tech, cozy slipper you’ll ever need. And it's available now, retailing for $155.

Dressed up in the comforting shape of a house shoe, the Radlander Moc is a rugged mountain-ready slip-on.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
