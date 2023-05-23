Timberland & nonnative's Boots Are Actually Pretty Clean

Roughly six years after their first linkup, nonnative and Timberland are back together again.

Back in 2017, we witnessed the two's first collaborative effort, resulting in the famed 6-inch boot reimagined in beige with Vibram and GORE-TEX finishes.

Now for 2023, the two are combining their minds again, this time for a collaborative Euro Hiker — a silhouette more than fitting for the Japanese brand known for outdoor-worthy garments riffed with military influences.

Now, don't let the photos scare you away. Despite the post-trail visuals (and uptake in wild fashions lately), the collaborative Euro hikers don't come pre-dirtied.

Actually, nonnative's Euro Hiker are pretty clean. Following in the footsteps of its past Timbs and even its ASICS collab, the Euro Hikers arriving with a smooth, tonal beige look topped with monochrome stitching.

As far as construction goes, the hiking boot boasts a combination of fuzzied suede, leather, and CORDURA® (for strength and durability). Given nonnative's expertise in well-crafted utilitarian wear, the use of practical, performance materials was expected.

Rather than using GORE-TEX this go-around, nonnative and Timberland incorporates the boot brand's eco-friendly ReBOTL™ material into the Euro Hikers' lining.

In case you're wondering, the gorpcore craze remains alive and well, and nonnative and Timberland's latest collaboration advances the agenda.

Whether hitting the trail or copping for flexing-only purposes, nonnative's Timberland Euro Hiker drops on May 27, exclusively on Cover Chord, Vendor, KITH Tokyo, and Timberland's websites.

