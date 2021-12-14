If It's Beauty & Youth You Desire, the Reebok Club 85 Has You Covered

Brand: Beauty & Youth x Reebok

Model: Club C 85

Release Date: Available now

Price: ¥ 13,200 (approx. $116)

Buy: Online at United Arrows

Editor's Notes: If it's Beauty & Youth you're looking for – the brand, to be clear – look no further than the brand's latest take on the classic Reebok Club C 85.

Time and time again, we've witnessed brands' creative teams take a particular interest in certain footwear silhouettes. It makes sense, of course, we've all got our favorites; whether that's because of youthful nostalgia or the aesthetic alone, we'll continue to gravitate toward a specific sneaker or brand.

For the Japanese brand (a subsidiary of United Arrows) the silhouette in question is Reebok's Club C, which has been the foundation of choice for past collaborations.

Tastes have failed to change, it seems, as the Club C 85 once again steps into the spotlight for reinvigoration because classics deserve some beauty and youth, too.

Unlike the pair's last collaboration, which dressed the silhouette in a mashup of "Sandstone" suede with silver and white details, this new iteration is a great addition to seasonal rotations, thanks to its wheat-like suede construction.

From front to back, beige suede decks out the underlays and overlays, broken up only by white lining, laces, and matching midsole, which is all tied together by an ever-desirable gum outsole.

Blocked-out colorways are often when the Club C looks its best – it's traditionally an all-white leather sneaker, after all, and this version is no different.

For me, they remind me of the annual Nike Air Force 1 "Wheat," which is always a no-brainer for the colder months.

