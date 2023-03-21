Tracking Ben Affleck's Unexpected Sneakerhead Journey
This article was published on October 18, 2022 and updated on January 30, 2023
Is there anything Ben Affleck can't do? Let's reflect on his resume for a moment: DC's masked vigilante? Done that. Vegas groom? That's a yes. Unofficial Dunkin' Donuts influencer? Check. Meme goldmine? You know it.
What's next for the man behind the internet's favorite RBF? Apparently, becoming a sneakerhead.
Affleck and Matt Damon star in the upcoming Air film as Sonny Vaccaro and Phil Knight, respectively, alongside a stacked cast including Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Tucker.
As temperatures heated up over the summer, so did Affleck's shoe game. In between set days, the actor stepped out in quite a few head-turning sneakers, lots of Swooshes included, of course.
Whether it's some method acting technique or he's just looking to step his rotation up, Ben Affleck's accidental sneakerhead era is here and we're tracking his shoe moments below.
August 21
Ah, August 21, the day that started it all. On this day, Ben Affleck had us doing double-takes as he wore Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior B713 sneakers.
Little did we know this would kick off Affleck's unexpected sneaker journey.
September 22
While on dad duties, Affleck kept it clean and simple in some crisp white Air Force 1s, accessorized with his go-to accessory: his winning grimace.
September 24
Affleck took the kids out to the once-a-year wonder, Spirit Halloween, sporting arguably one of 2021's most hyped drops: Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 Lows.
Somewhere in the world, a sneaker lover who took an L on these is punching the air right now.
October 3
It may be a new day, but Affleck isn't done flexing his Travis Scott x fragment AJ1 Lows.
Equipped with a cigarette in-mouth and wrapped up in a cozy sweater, Affleck wore a solid dad 'fit, to say the least (if dads bumped Rodeo, that is).
October 7
Sorry haters, but the Air Jordan 1 Mid train is chugging right along with Affleck on board wearing his Blue Mint Mids.
October 9
As the former Dark Knight flaunts yet another pair of Scott's AJ1 Lows — this time, the Reverse Mocha's — I just have one question: you like raging, don't you, Affleck?
October 13
Same puffer coat, different kicks. Affleck starts off the day with his signature large iced coffee and grey Nike Dunk Low sneakers.
October 14
How does one celebrate spooky season the Ben Affleck way? Wear black and Nike's 2021 Dunk Low "Halloween" sneakers.
October 21
A cozy Affleck bundles up in a knit jacket, jeans, and Air Jordan 1 Low "Green Toe" sneakers on-foot (swipe for kick action).
October 22
For Affleck, family time with the wifey Jennifer Lopez and the kids calls for Midnight Navy 1s.
October 26
Ah, the return of the blue quilted bomber jacket. This time, Affleck paired his go-to jacket with Nike Dunk Low SB "ACG Celadon" sneakers.
October 28
Affleck and his son deliver a father-son flex in size? Dunk Lows and University Blue 1s, respectively.
On a side note, Affleck's beige tones deserve a few hand claps. It takes a special fashion eye to perfectly pair brown sneakers, a sand-colored jacket, and ice coffee together.
October 29
Affleck takes a brief intermission from the Dunk wave, opting for patchwork Air Force 1 sneakers for school drop-off.
October 29
Dunkin', Travis Scott SB Dunks, and family time? Sounds like paradise for Affleck.
October 30
Is Ben Affleck wearing...the $25k What the Dunk SBs? Yes, yes he is.
October 31
For Halloween, Ben Affleck went as himself, sporting some neutral layers, an iced coffee, aviator sunglasses, and Sean Cliver SB Dunks.
Certainly, no one's nailing Ben Affleck like Ben Affleck.
November 12
Affleck got in a hoop session with his son, Samuel, wearing Skate Like a Girl x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers.
November 25
Affleck made a McDonalds run – Dunkin' must've been closed — with Jennifer Lopez, wearing the Nike Dunk Low SB Premium Strummer sneakers.
November 27
Affleck channeled cozy dad energy in a shawl cardigan and Nike Dunk Low SB "Obsidian Crystal Mint" kicks while visiting the farmer's market with his children.
December 2
It's the man behind the Sad-ffleck memes in the Why So Sad Dunk Low SBs. The jokes write themselves.
December 3
Affleck ends his Dunk streak, opting for Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo" sneakers while Christmas tree hunting with the kids and wife J-Lo.
December 13
While attending the Boston Celtics game with his son Samuel, Affleck appropriately flexed the Nike SB Dunk Low "St. Patricks Day" sneakers (a true Boston man at heart).
January 20
Days after happily filming a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, Affleck reverts back to his famed grimace in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
January 27
With a black cup of joe to natch the 'fit, Affleck opted for the Viotech Dunks for some pops of color.
January 28
Say what you want about Mr. Affleck, but the Dunkin' king knows how to color coordinate.
While grabbing lunch with the family, including wifey Jennifer Lopez, he wore an ensemble of nude and beige layers again topped with the Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo" sneakers.
January 29
While chatting with ex Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, Affleck grinned from ear to ear in his Air Jordan 5 Low Doernbecher sneakers.
February 6
After seemingly suffering in silence at the 2023 Grammys (I get it, Ben), Affleck returns to his comforts: coffee and kicks — specifically, the Nike SB Pro Dunk Low Obsidian Crystal Mint sneakers again.
February 27
With the Air trailer finally out, Affleck continues to step up his feet heat.
In Travis Scott's Air Force 1 sneakers, he struggles to parallel park in a tight spot. Hang in there, Ben.
February 28
House hunting with wifey calls for the, uh, Why So Sad? SB Dunk Lows? Sure, I guess.
March 3
Ben's on the move in A Ma Maniere's coveted Air Jordan 3 collaboration.
March 4
While scoping out some homes in the Palisades with J-Lo, Affleck opted for Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers in the "Light Curry" scheme.
March 5
Affleck brought out the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archeao Brown" sneakers — which he wore during NBA All-Star Weekend — while spending some quality time with daughter Seraphina.
March 7
Nothing but a happy (and then not-happy) Ben in the Air Jordan 7 Retro "Doernbecher" shoes. Swipe for a look.
March 15
Affleck agains pulls out the Nike Dunk Low Premium "Halloween" kicks during a day-out with mom.
March 20
Following the SXSW premiere of Air, Affleck hit up Good Morning America with his castmates Matt Damon and Viola Davis, wearing Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Lows (again).
Later that night, the actor-slash-director stepped out in Air Jordan 1 Mid "Chicago Black Toe" for a NYC screening of the film.
March 21
Fast approaching the global premiere of Air, Affleck's unexpected sneaker journey keeps heating up during the promotional tour. On Tuesday morning, Affleck flexed Union LA's Air Jordan 4 "Guava" sneakers while out and about in the Big Apple.