Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Rugged Training Sneaker Sets "Sail" for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Trainer technically returned to the game in 2024, getting a spin from one of Nike's biggest collaborators from across the water (spoiler alert: it was London-based brand Corteiz). Now? The '90s model is so back, as it continues to rack up nice general release colorways for 2025.

Next up, the Nike Air Trainer Huarache sneaker appears in a clean "Sail/Light Khaki" colorway, resulting in this tonal off-white version of the old-school cross-trainer. It's the same design concept as those icy "Blue Tint" pairs but bathed in a delicious cream shade this go-around.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Underneath the satisfying "Sail" scheme, the Huarache sneaker offers up its sporty-slash-outdoorsy features like its midfoot strap and pull tabs. Fans can also still count on its usual open, layered setup, including the stretchy inner bootie.

And it's all finished with that somewhat rugged sole that looks hiking-ready if you ask me (but hey, trek at your own risk).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Again, the Air Trainer Huarache has already enjoyed its Corteiz moment. Now, it's time to shine on its own.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've already been blessed with the ACG-coded "Baroque Brown" versions as part of its in-line offerings. The Huarache will now finally drop in its monochromatic "Sail/Light Khaki" and "Blue Tint" colorways on May 22 at Footdistrict.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hopefully, a wider release will follow, including a drop at Nike. Either way, happy "Sail"-ing for the Air Trainer Huaraches.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Fiery Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Most Lovely Colorway Yet
  • In Stealth Mode, Nike's Outdoor-ish Cross-Trainer Looks Almost Too Good
  • Nike's Latest (& Most Handsome) Cross Training Shoe Looks Hike-able
  • Nike's '90s Cross-Trainer Came In Hot. Now, It's a Stone-Cold Stunner
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Rugged Training Sneaker Sets "Sail" for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • En Route: "The Afters" with LaQuan Smith & BMW
  • Half-Sandal, Half-Slipper, Entirely Impossible to Find
  • Trail Tested, City Approved: Brooks Brings New Life to the Cascadia Legacy
  • Only A$AP Nast Could Get COMME des GARÇONS to Make Album Merch
  • A Classic Jordan Sneaker Slips Into Crisp Levi's Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now