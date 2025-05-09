Nike's Rugged Training Sneaker Sets "Sail" for Its Cleanest Colorway Yet

The Nike Air Trainer technically returned to the game in 2024, getting a spin from one of Nike's biggest collaborators from across the water (spoiler alert: it was London-based brand Corteiz). Now? The '90s model is so back, as it continues to rack up nice general release colorways for 2025.

Next up, the Nike Air Trainer Huarache sneaker appears in a clean "Sail/Light Khaki" colorway, resulting in this tonal off-white version of the old-school cross-trainer. It's the same design concept as those icy "Blue Tint" pairs but bathed in a delicious cream shade this go-around.

Underneath the satisfying "Sail" scheme, the Huarache sneaker offers up its sporty-slash-outdoorsy features like its midfoot strap and pull tabs. Fans can also still count on its usual open, layered setup, including the stretchy inner bootie.

And it's all finished with that somewhat rugged sole that looks hiking-ready if you ask me (but hey, trek at your own risk).

Again, the Air Trainer Huarache has already enjoyed its Corteiz moment. Now, it's time to shine on its own.

We've already been blessed with the ACG-coded "Baroque Brown" versions as part of its in-line offerings. The Huarache will now finally drop in its monochromatic "Sail/Light Khaki" and "Blue Tint" colorways on May 22 at Footdistrict.

Hopefully, a wider release will follow, including a drop at Nike. Either way, happy "Sail"-ing for the Air Trainer Huaraches.