This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave

The adidas Tobacco's revival era continues to be, if I may, smoking hot. Since returning to the market, the Tobacco has become a secret banger, landing (and selling out) in tasteful tonal colorways. And another flavor just entered the chat.

Like the model's other in-line versions, the latest Tobacco sneaker keeps it simple. Specifically, the "Cream White" pair comes wrapped in creamy high-quality suede and finishes with light tan gum rubber soles. And that's about it.

The adidas Tobacco is pretty basic, post-Samba shoe (and this isn't a bad thing). Really, that's what make them a good everyday sneaker. adidas then throws in these equally admirable and easy colorways for an all-around, no-fail design.

Need proof? Its sold-out colorways and waterproof collaboration with atmos speak for themselves.

AFEW

The newest adidas Tobacco "Cream White" sneaker is scheduled to drop at adidas New Zealand for $200 on Saturday, May 31, alongside a "Silver Green" colorway.

However, for those looking to get their hands on the creamy steppers right now, the shoes are now available at AFEW and atmos Tokyo.

