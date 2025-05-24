Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Tobacco's revival era continues to be, if I may, smoking hot. Since returning to the market, the Tobacco has become a secret banger, landing (and selling out) in tasteful tonal colorways. And another flavor just entered the chat.

Like the model's other in-line versions, the latest Tobacco sneaker keeps it simple. Specifically, the "Cream White" pair comes wrapped in creamy high-quality suede and finishes with light tan gum rubber soles. And that's about it.

The adidas Tobacco is pretty basic, post-Samba shoe (and this isn't a bad thing). Really, that's what make them a good everyday sneaker. adidas then throws in these equally admirable and easy colorways for an all-around, no-fail design.

Need proof? Its sold-out colorways and waterproof collaboration with atmos speak for themselves.

The newest adidas Tobacco "Cream White" sneaker is scheduled to drop at adidas New Zealand for $200 on Saturday, May 31, alongside a "Silver Green" colorway.

However, for those looking to get their hands on the creamy steppers right now, the shoes are now available at AFEW and atmos Tokyo.

