Bill Clinton Is Fit & Fitted in Aimé Leon Dore

Bill Clinton is back home following a brief hospital stay and part of his recovery seems to include slaying the knitwear game.

The former president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center last week for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter with a brief video announcing he is "glad to be home" and "on the road to recovery."

Clinton, 75, looked as stylish as ever dressed in a sweater from none other than Aimé Leon Dore, the New York City label that boasts downtown streetwear-heads as its core customer base.

The politician donned the brand's Molina Breakfast sweater, depicting an idyllic breakfast spread complete with a plate of eggs.

Aimé Leon Dore

Clinton's sweater selection leaves me with several questions.

Was it gifted to him by Teddy Santis, ALD's founder?

Or did he peruse the brand's website or Nolita flagship (a haven for hypebeasts), eventually selecting the sunny-side-up knit?

Afterwards, did he link with Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson for lunch?

Is Clinton entering a 'fit pic era similar to that of Steve Harvey, who has entirely overhauled his wardrobe?

All signs point to maybe.

42 has at least some awareness of what's going on in fashion. Back in 2018, he stopped by KITH, another NYC streetwear institution, and tried on a pair of ACRONYM pants.

In case you weren't aware, Clinton's nephew, Tyler, is an IMG-signed model and at one point worked in apparel at KITH. Perhaps he introduced his uncle to hype-friendly fashion?

Bill, here's to a smooth recovery — and more fire knitwear.