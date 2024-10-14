Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Second Helping of GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore? Yes, Please

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore is back with another collaboration, just in time for Fall's unpredictable weather. Channeling some of our favorite aspects of gorpcore, the partnership includes a GORE-TEX Down-Filled Parka and GORE-TEX Down-Filled Vest.

If you're anything like me, you've been eyeing some gems from Aimé Leon Dore's latest collection, with the NYC label's knits topping your list.

But if I'm going to be strutting to Adda in Queens for some cheese-and-chili naan in the rain while wearing ALD cashmere, I'm going to need something to keep me dry.

Today's GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore Down-Filled Parka has you covered. This insulated jacket is equipped with a two-layer GORE-TEX ePE membrane. In short, this means fending off rain, wind, or any unwanted frigid chills is a breeze with this in your rotation.

The streamlined design of the jacket, paired with its two available colorways—red and black—adds to its appeal, making it a top candidate for some "gorpy" fit pics.

Meanwhile, the GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore Down-Filled Vest shares the same colorways and weatherproofing features as its paired jacket for those who want more flexibility with layering this season.

I have to admit, it's fun to see ALD's modern prep aesthetic take paired up with a sartorial technical Fall staple that fits right into the brand's lineup.

This won't be the end of the partnership between the two brands. They've already blessed us with some equally weather-ready GORE-TEX Double Knee Shell pants and Shell jackets that were on my For You Page before I could snag a pair.

Call me greedy, but I'm curious to see what the third and fourth iterations of this collab will bring—and whether we'll get another sneak peek before Christmas.

You can cop the GORE-TEX x Aimé Leon Dore collection now, at Aimé Leon Dore flagship stores and on aimeleondore.com.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth WriterDonovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
