BBC EU and Sainté Take Champagne Shots

Pour one up and take a champagne shot – the new Sainté project titled Out the Blue just dropped, and to celebrate the occasion, the rising UK talent has teamed up with Billionaire Boys Club EU on a merch capsule.

If you've stayed up to date with the effort of Billionaire Boys Club EU, you'll be well aware that the brand has kept its ear close to the streets, ensuring it knows the ins and outs of Europe's rising stars.

It's never enough to just listen and be aware, though, and BBC EU knows this. With its knowledge, the team has gone above and beyond to support the best emerging talents the continent has to offer – this latest capsule is no different.

This time around, the spotlight shines on Sainté. If you're unacquainted with the Zimbabwean-born (Zim boys stand up!), Leicester-raised artist, it's about time you got familiar with "Champagne Shots" or "No Love." You won't regret it.

There's no chance of overlooking the artist in the UK, he's putting in the work to climb the charts and make his name known. BBC EU recognizes this, and for the launch of his new project "Out the Blue," it put together a special capsule comprising an exclusive vinyl and t-shirt.

Releasing in a super limited quantity of 100, the specially produced vinyl has been pressed in London onto a translucent white plate, with a cover with inner sleeves that feature exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the project.

The Billionaire Boys Club EU x Sainté capsule has already launched online and in the BBC ICECREAM London flagship store, coinciding with the project's drop on all major streaming platforms.