Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Blondey McCoy & adidas Have a SPZL Delivery

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

British artist, skateboarder, and designer, Blondey McCoy, is releasing his own winterized boot-cum-sneaker hybrid in cahoots with adidas SPEZIAL.

McCoy, who founded his own label THAMES in 2012, has worked with adidas on multiple occasions in the past, although this is the first time he’s teamed up with SPEZIAL curator Gary Aspden.

The Blondey Winterhill SPZL, which is set to land exclusively at THAMES on November 3, is a riff on the chunky Winterhill silhouette that first released under the SPEZIAL line back in 2017.

For Blondey, he wanted to “build on, not bastardise” the classic Winterhill, a goal achieved by way of a sleek autumnal colorway, as well as box logo branding on the side and tongue of the sneaker.

McCoy has been a regular wearer of SPZL since its inception in 2014 and despite working closely with adidas in the past, only now has the 26-year-old taken the leap into collaborating with Aspden.

1 / 2
adidas SPEZIAL

“Gary [Aspden] is a name synonymous with adidas,” said McCoy in an Instagram post.

“Nowhere in the brand is such an encyclopedic knowledge of it more reflective than in his range, Spezial. So working on a product that bears both of our names — the box logo being on the tongue of the right shoe — has been, put simply, a privilege.”

On November 2, Aspden also took to Instagram to reveal the Lawkholme SPZL, the first sneaker arriving as a part of SPEZIAL Fall/Winter 2023 on November 16.

If previous adidas SPEZIAL collections are anything to go by, Aspden will likely continue to drip-feed the remainder of the forthcoming collection between now and then via his IG.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • adidas running shoes
    How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There's a New adidas Superstar Boot in Town
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Yeezy Slides On, Kim Kardashian Is Back in Soccer Mom Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Prada’s adidas Football Collection Is Pitch Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Can tokenproof Make adidas' Confirmed the Future of Sneaker Shopping?
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • kanye pastelle relaunch
    Pastelle, the Original Kanye Brand, Is Back
    • Style
  • Bottega Veneta's sweatsuits headline its Pre-Spring 2024 lookbook.
    Bottega's Leather Sweatsuit Is an Optical Illusion
    • Style
  • Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen in New York on November 3 wear beanies, velvet coats, relaxed jeans, dark sunglasses & crocodile leather bags
    The Olsen Twins' First Fall Outfits Are Manna From Stylish Heaven
    • Style
  • Product photos of Salomon's XT-6 Expanse Leather sneaker
    Salomon's Leather XT-6 Is a Best of Both Worlds Situation
    • Sneakers
  • Lack of Guidance x Mitre Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    Old School Meets New School With Lack of Guidance & Mitre
    • Style
  • Perfumes, Xerjoff, perfumes, vicebomb, perfume bottles, korean perfumes
    Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023