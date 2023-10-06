adidas Has Another Very SPEZIAL Exhibition Coming

Sneakerheads, adidas heads, and fans of very shoes in general, listen up, because adidas SPEZIAL, the premium and contemporary sub-line of the German sportswear label, has announced that it will be hosting another sneaker exhibition.

Running from October 27 through to November 5, 2023, the all-new exhibition, which arrives in partnership with END., will land in Newcastle, United Kingdom, at the city’s Contemporary Art Gallery.

Curated by the label’s founder, Gary Aspden, the event, which is free to enter, will feature a extensive mixture of archival and contemporary footwear, including limited-edition releases and signed sneakers from the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Run DMC, and Ian Brown, to name only a few.

As if that wasn't enough, there will also be an exclusive preview of the forthcoming adidas SPEZIAL Fall/Winter 2023 footwear collection, which will be accompanied by a full display from the SPEZIAL archive.

Since its inception in 2015, adidas SPEZIAL has garnered a cult-like following thanks to its fashion-first and contemporary take on archival terrace-inspired apparel and footwear.

While its seasonal collections and limited-editions releases have proven a firm favorite amongst sneakerheads and adidas followers alike, the line’s exhibitions have also garnered serious interest and you can expect much of the same this time around, too.