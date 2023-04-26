The New adidas x Thames AB Gazelle Indoor Is Summer Footwear Sorted

Blondey McCoy is no stranger to an adidas collaboration. The Thames head honcho has put his irreverent, London-influenced stamp on the Superstar and Gazelle so far, with the latest drop building on the success of the previous AB Gazelle Indoor design.

Last year, we were treated to the adidas x Thames Gazelle in black and navy blue. In a time when a Gazelle collaboration could easily have been lost in the sea of Gazelle and Samba hype, this one stood out because of a handful of changes. A new skating sole unit was introduced as well as a tough ripstop nylon upper which added to the lightweight appeal of the shoe. Shiny TPU overlays rounded out the style. Overall, this felt like a whole new shoe rather than an adidas Gazelle with new branding.

Now, round two has landed. The new colorway swaps the dark base color for a new Chalk White hue and adds green stripes. Gold-foil branding to the heel tab and sidewall is echoed in the two-tone rope laces.

Certain drops are instant cops for us, and this was one of them. With the all-black pair shredded in the cupboard after a year of wear, this pair landed at just the right time. Plus, with summer inbound, the new adidas x Thames Gazelle Indoor presents the perfect lightweight option for warmer weather.

Shop the adidas x Thames Gazelle Indoor below.

Thames AB Gazelle Indoor $110 adidas Buy at adidas US

